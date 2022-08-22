KNX Product Market Size is projected to reach USD 50 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9 %: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KNX Product is an open standard protocol for commercial and residential building automation that can save up to 60% on energy. It integrates all building operations, such as heating, air conditioning, and lighting, into a single intelligent system, lowering costs and increasing energy efficiency. The critical element driving market expansion is rising electricity prices and increased awareness of the need for energy efficiency. Furthermore, the rising demand for comfort and versatility in residential and commercial structures contributes to market expansion.





Increased Demand for Comfort and Versatility in Residential and Commercial Buildings Propel the KNX Product Market

People currently strive for high and modern living standards where they can access electronically connected items such as televisions , refrigerators, smartphones, and other electronic devices. The demand for comfort is continually increasing when it comes to controlling air conditioning, lighting, and access control in single-family homes and business buildings. KNX is a sophisticated building technology installation solution that opens up a new level of modern living. A KNX system aids in the adaptation of the home automation system to changing needs, increasing the long-term value of the real estate and, in the long run, lowering up-grading charges. It enables customers to control all tasks effortlessly while on the go, using their smartphone or tablet.

The intelligent network for home automation integrates motion detectors, window glass break sensors, and blind controls with the alarm system, the emergency button, and you’re mobile to ensure your safety and security—day and night. KNX is one of Europe's most popular home automation systems, and it has been defined in the International Standard IEC14543-3 as the world's only home and building automation standard. As a result, the rising demand for comfort and versatility in residential and commercial structures is expected to fuel market expansion in the coming years.

Growing Popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) Presents Umpteen Market Opportunities

KNX is predicted to be the world's top home automation system , and the connection with IoT will further increase this chance. With IoT technology and the most recent IoT breakthroughs, KNX is expected to generate prospects for KNX IoT manufacturers and system integrators. Due to this potential, KNX manufacturers have increased the application range of KNX products in areas such as energy storage, smart metering, energy management, mobility, renewable energies, and smart grids.

The KNX IoT solution will enable the 'out-of-the-box' operation of the present KNX ecosystem while allowing for advanced setup and customization to an individual client or operational requirements. KNX installations could be linked using IoT integration by supplying URLs and credentials, such as a login and password. In the coming years, the Internet of Things (IoT) is projected to have significant potential for using more open standards and the KNX standard.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 50 Billion by 2030 CAGR 15.9% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, Albrecht Jung GmbH & CoKG (JUNG), E.GBrück Electronic GmbH, GVS, STEINEL, Urmet, Lime International , Hager, Berker, Gira, HDL Automation, Ekinex, MDT Technologies GmBH, Zennio Avance y Tecnología S.L, IPAS GmbH, EELECTRON S.p.A, Lingg & Janke OHG Key Market Opportunities Increasing Popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Growing Awareness About Energy Efficiency to Augment Market Growth Prospect

Increased Demand for Comfort and Versatility in Residence and Commercial Buildings

Regional Insights

Europe is the dominant region and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. Germany's market remains the region's largest single market. KNX is the market leader in Europe for smart homes. Many installations in the European home automation market will use more than one protocol, each with its strengths and disadvantages. In Germany, for example, KNX has a 56% market share of the overall home automation industry. The home automation market in the UK is expected to grow, even though it is still in its infancy compared to other mature European countries such as Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, fueling regional growth.

Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market for KNX products. It is expected to reach USD 10 billion, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. As customers become more tech-savvy, the usage of home automation systems has gradually increased in India. The Indian home automation industry is predicted to develop at a rate of 20–25% over the next 5–6 years, creating many prospects for KNX devices in the Indian market. Leading global brands such as ABB, Hager, Schneider, and Siemens participate in the Asia-Pacific KNX product market for intelligent buildings. In China, for example, KNX (with a 42% market share) dominates the home solutions industry, which was created primarily by major Chinese and European competent building providers. Such occurrences fuel the region's growth.

The Middle East and Africa is the third-largest region. KNX has already been used in projects in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, primarily for lighting control and energy-saving applications. The UAE boasts one of the most developed infrastructures in the Middle East, owing to significant investments in infrastructure development, particularly in cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, KNX National Group Middle East is a neutral and local association to promote KNX on a local level in the UAE. KNX has been present in South Africa for over eight years, introducing a new dimension of modern life to the region. Many firms have expressed interest in the KNX protocol in the Middle East region over the years; for example, Siemens initially investigated the potential of the KNX product business in South Africa, then AMC German Technology entered the market with Gira's KNX products in 2005.





Key Highlights

The global KNX product market was valued at USD 13 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 13 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 50 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on type , the KNX product market can be segmented into Sensors, Actuators, and System Devices. System Devices are the dominant segment and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

, the KNX product market can be segmented into Sensors, Actuators, and System Devices. System Devices are the dominant segment and are estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on application , the KNX product market has been segmented into Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, and Others. The Commercial Building segment accounts for the largest share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

, the KNX product market has been segmented into Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, and Others. The Commercial Building segment accounts for the largest share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Region-wise, the global KNX product market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Europe dominates the global market.





Competitive Players

Siemens

Schneider Electric, ABB

Albrecht Jung GmbH & Co. KG (JUNG)

E.G. Brück Electronic GmbH, GVS

STEINEL, Urmet, Lime International

Hager

Berker

Gira

HDL Automation

Ekinex

MDT Technologies GmBH

Zennio Avance y Tecnología S.L., and IPAS GmbH.





Global KNX Product Market: Segmentation

By Type

Sensors

Actuators

System Devices

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Others

By Regions

The Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In May 2022, the KNX manufacturer MDT technologies launched the 2nd generation of the Glass Room Temperature Controller Smart.





News Media

Europe to Hold Lion’s Share in the KNX Products Market





