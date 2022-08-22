NeuShield Wins 2022 SC Awards in Excellence for Best Emerging Technology

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield , developers of the world’s first mirror shielding technology, today announced its NeuShield Data Sentinel product has won the 2022 SC Awards in Excellence for Best Emerging Technology category. The industry awards program is cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.



Now in its 25th year, the 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories, expanding its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. Excellence Award winners were selected by a world-class panel of industry leaders from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

“We are excited to be recognized by this competitive and prestigious awards program,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, the Chief Executive Officer at NeuShield. “Ransomware requires a unique set of tools to combat it, and NeuShield is exactly what the industry needs to complete their security stack and complement their backup solution.”

“Beyond technology, the customer community seeks true partnership from the vendor community,” said Jill Aitoro, senior vice president of content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance and editor in chief of SC Media. “Winners of our Excellence Awards recognize the importance of superior service and take the time to demonstrate a commitment to the individual needs or organizations.”

NeuShield Data Sentinel is unique because it provides another layer of protection beyond what other ransomware solutions offer. NeuShield’s data recovery allows organizations to proactively defend their data utilizing Mirror Shielding to protect files, and ensure instant data recovery. This new approach allows companies to instantly recover from any unknown or zero-day threat, because NeuShield safeguards the data, rather than trying to identify specific threats.

This news follows on the heels of NeuShield being named to CRN’s Emerging Vendors List, and by Fast Company, where NeuShield was named to the publication’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company’s patent-pending NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on Twitter @NeuShield .

