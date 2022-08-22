Award-Winning APTN Food Docuseries, Moosemeat & Marmalade, Returns to APTN With Highly-Anticipated Season Six Premiere This Fall

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long-running APTN series, Moosemeat & Marmalade , is set to return for season six this fall with 13 all-new episodes. The popular BC-produced food docuseries, which recently won a 2022 Leo Award for Best Cinematography Documentary Series, reunites beloved co-hosts Art Napoleon and Dan Hayes for another fun-filled season of inter-tribal food exploration and cultural discovery, focusing on their own backyard: western Canada. Season Six premieres on APTN in English and French on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 with new episodes airing weekly.



Told through the lens of the co-hosts’ unique friendship and signature banter, this season’s culinary adventures takes viewers on a must-see journey featuring the scenic beauty, in-season foods, and under-explored communities and cultures found in Art and Dan’s backyard of western Canada. From hunting invasive species like gray squirrels and beaver in Victoria to seal hunting in Bella Coola and a wild buffalo hunt in the great plains of Treaty 6 in Saskatchewan, Art and Dan deliver another season of engaging, inspiring, and educational experiences - a true feast for all the senses!

“We are thrilled to share new culinary adventures for our loyal fans and new audiences to enjoy,” says Art Napoleon, the show’s co-host and Producer. “Learning and exploring through food has always been the central marker of our show, and fans are invited to journey with us as we delve into important topics such as Indigenous food sovereignty, inter-tribal cooking and traditions, and sustainable food sourcing - all while having lots of laughs. Most importantly, we are here to entertain and inspire our viewers to embrace ethical food practices, and celebrate the many diverse food traditions all around us.”

Since first premiering in 2015, Moosemeat & Marmalade has become a fan favourite show loved by audiences worldwide. It airs in multiple languages across 16+ million households in countries including the USA, France, Russia, New Zealand, among many others. The series’ global reach highlights the show’s ability to resonate with audiences around the world, and their commitment to diversity and inclusion at all levels of production. According to Women in View’s recent 2021 On Screen Report , in 2019, though nearly half of all TV directors were women, only 12% were Black women and Women of Colour and less than 1% were Indigenous women. Notably, on Season Six of Moosemeat & Marmalade, all of the directors are Indigenous and in Season Seven - currently in production - many of the directors are Indigenous women.

“People are always pleased to see the inclusive representation of our cast and crew, which is predominantly women and BIPOC team members. I always tell them it’s what gives such an authentic and diverse lens to this series.” says Hilary Pryor, Executive Producer. “This season is no exception, and we can’t wait to show viewers the incredible food and culture to be found right in our own backyards, and to entertain people with the adventures Art and Dan get up to across BC and Saskatchewan!”

Season Six of Moosemeat & Marmalade premieres across Canada on APTN on September 6th, 2022. Filming for Season Seven is currently underway. For more show updates and to follow along with Art and Dan, visit www.moosemeatandmarmalade.com .

Funding support for this show is provided by APTN, the Canadian Media Fund and the Governments of British Columbia and Canada.



Follow Moosemeat & Marmalade on social media:

About Art and Dan:

Leo-nominated Art Napoleon is host and co-producer of Moosemeat & Marmalade. This former chief is as comfortable on a big city stage or boardroom as he is skinning a moose in a hailstorm with a pocketknife. Art holds an MA degree from the University of Victoria, facilitates cultural awareness workshops, tours regularly as a musical performer and speaker and also serves as a juror on many arts and culture organizations across Canada.

Chef Dan Hayes aka The London Chef, is a classically-trained chef, world-class educator, and co-host of the beloved series Moosemeat & Marmalade. He has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants throughout Europe, styled food for Britain’s leading food photographers, consulted on restaurant openings in London and the Canary Islands, and headlined award-winning Victoria-based cooking school, The London Chef , for over 10 years (and currently run the online culinary training Cooking School) Dan is a huge fan of rustic Mediterranean cuisine, seafood cookery and having fun in the kitchen. Combining his classical French training with a signature laid-back and fun approach in the kitchen, Dan creates memorable and outstanding dishes and cookery lessons for anyone who loves food.

Moosemeat & Marmalade is produced by Mooswa Films, a partnership between May Street Productions Limited (Percy, a feature film starring Christopher Walken, Tiga Talk! Taking Back the Years) and Art Napoleon (Cree for Kids, New Canoe, Down2Earth, CBC Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Tiga Talk!). The sixth season was produced thanks to funding support from APTN, and the Canadian Media Fund and the Governments of British Columbia and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT

Krystal Wiggins

The Social Agency

+1.778.861.8944

krystal@thesocialagency.ca

www.thesocialagency.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7151db5d-152d-442e-8ac3-6f45ff4835a2