Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diethylene glycol (DEG) is an organic substance created when ethylene oxide partially hydrolyzes. It is a colorless, low volatile, viscosity liquid that tastes sweet. It is soluble in organic solvents such as acetone, water, alcohol, and others. DEG is a popular solvent for oils, resins, paint pigments, textile dyes, and printing. Additionally, it serves as a raw material for producing plasticizers, thermoplastic polyurethanes, and polyester resins.

The growth in demand for diethylene glycol in the plastic, cement, automotive, and paints & coatings sectors is the main factor driving the market globally. The production of plasticizers for paper, synthetic sponges, and flexible PVC commonly uses DEG as a raw ingredient. The primary industries where flexible PVC is used include pipe, flooring, wall coverings, napkins, adhesive films, pool liners, extruded wires, automotive, synthetic leather coated fabrics, and medical equipment.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/diethylene-glycol-market/request-sample





Largescale Utilization of Diethylene Glycol in the Cement Industry Propels the Market Forward

In developing nations like China, India, and Brazil, urbanization and industrialization are happening quickly, which has increased the demand for new dwellings to accommodate the expanding population in both urban and rural areas. Due to this, the building and construction industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years, which has increased both the demand for and the production of cement in these nations. DEG is frequently used in the cement industry as a grinding aid to raise cement fineness, ensure smooth mill operation, boost throughput, and lower energy consumption. The demand for DEG is anticipated to increase from cement producers throughout the forecast period due to the increase in cement demand and production.

Cement production reportedly reached 329 million tons (MT) in FY20 and is anticipated to reach 381 MT by FY22, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). However, consumption was 327 MT in FY20 and is projected to be 379 MT in FY22. By 2020, the ability to produce cement reached 550 MT. India has extensive limestone reserves of good quality and quantity, which presents a tremendous growth opportunity for the cement sector. Therefore, it is projected that the demand for diethylene glycol from the cement sector will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Increasing Patent Registrations Create Umpteen Opportunities for the Global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), from 2016-2020, 96 patents were registered related to diethylene glycol as compared to 40 patents registered during 2011-2015, thereby registering a growth in patent registrations by nearly 1.4 times. The maximum number of patents related to diethylene glycol was reported in China during 2016-2020, with an 82.1% share of the overall patents. China led the patent registration, owing to the active involvement of market players and large-scale utilization of diethylene glycol in the plastic industry , paints and coatings, automotive, agrochemical, oil and gas, cement, textiles, and cosmetic and personal care. China, followed by Japan, occupied 4.0% of the total patents filed from 2016 to 2020. Rising patent registrations regarding the manufacturing of diethylene glycol, its derivatives, and their usage are projected to drive the market's growth in the near future.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.77 Billion by 2030 CAGR 4% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, End-Use Industry, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Reliance Industries, NAN YA Plastic Corporation, BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Huntsman International LLC, SABIC, India Glycol Limited, LyondellBasell Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Key Market Opportunities Rising Patent Registrations Regarding the Manufacturing of Diethylene Glycol, its Derivatives, and Usage Key Market Drivers Largescale Utilization of Diethylene Glycol in the Cement Industry

Growing Demand from the Paints & Coatings Industry

Buy Now Full Report https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/diethylene-glycol-market





Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The growing manufacturing sector across the region is expected to surge the demand for plastic in the automotive and construction industries. Recently, India and China have witnessed a spike in automotive production, owing to technology transfer to the sector from the Western markets. In addition, raw materials and labor at low prices have made various automobile manufacturers set up their manufacturing plants across these countries. Attributed to the surge in automobile production, the demand and production of freezing point depressants, such as antifreeze coolant and heat transfer fluids, have increased significantly. This factor is expected to surge the demand for diethylene glycol from freezing point depressant manufacturers during the forecast period.

Europe is the second-largest region and is projected to reach USD 995 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. It is predicted that increased funding from the EU will promote the growth of the construction industry in the area together with supportive actions taken by various governments, such as subsidies, tax breaks, and incentives. During the projected period, an increase in the construction industry is anticipated in several nations, including the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, and Ireland. DEG is utilized as a modifier to manufacture alkyd resins in formulating paints. Attributed to the surge in demand for paints & coatings from the construction industry, the production of the product has surged significantly, which is expected to surge the demand for diethylene glycol from paints & coatings manufacturers during the forecast period.

North America is the third largest region. The most significant energy expense for most homes is heating and cooling, which, according to the US Department of Energy, consumes around 55% of the energy consumed in a typical US home. Building contractors use rigid polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foams to maintain consistent temperatures and reduce noise levels in residential and commercial structures. These foams are effective insulation materials used in roof and wall insulation, insulated windows, doors, and air barrier sealants. The unique applications of foams in the construction industry are expected to surge the demand for polyurethane in North America, which eventually will drive the growth of the diethylene glycol market across North America during the forecast period.





Key Highlights

The global diethylene glycol (DEG) market was worth USD 2,511 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3,778 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was worth USD 2,511 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3,778 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). By application , the global diethylene glycol (DEG) market is segmented into Plasticizer, Solvent (paint pigments, printing inks, dye formation), Polyester Resin, Chemical Intermediate (unsaturated resin, thermoplastic polyurethanes, PEG, TriEG, TetraEG, polyester polyols, emulsifiers, morpholine), Freezing Point Depressant (antifreeze coolant, heat transfer fluids), Lubricant (polishes, glass cement grinding, mold release agents), Dehydrant, Brake Fluids, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Others. The Plasticizer segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

, the global diethylene glycol (DEG) market is segmented into Plasticizer, Solvent (paint pigments, printing inks, dye formation), Polyester Resin, Chemical Intermediate (unsaturated resin, thermoplastic polyurethanes, PEG, TriEG, TetraEG, polyester polyols, emulsifiers, morpholine), Freezing Point Depressant (antifreeze coolant, heat transfer fluids), Lubricant (polishes, glass cement grinding, mold release agents), Dehydrant, Brake Fluids, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Others. The Plasticizer segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By end-use industry , the global diethylene glycol (DEG) market is divided into Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Automotive, Agrochemical, Oil & Gas, Cement, Textiles, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Others. The Plastic Industry is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

, the global diethylene glycol (DEG) market is divided into Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Automotive, Agrochemical, Oil & Gas, Cement, Textiles, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Others. The Plastic Industry is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By region, the global diethylene glycol (DEG) market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. APAC surpasses other regions, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/diethylene-glycol-market/request-sample





Competitive Players

Reliance Industries

NAN YA Plastic Corporation

BASF SE

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Huntsman International LLC

SABIC, India Glycol Limited

LyondellBasell Industries

Indian Oil Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market: Segmentation

By Application

Plasticizer

Solvent

Printing Inks

Paint Pigments

Dye Formation

Polyester Resin

Chemical Intermediate

Unsaturated Resin

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Polyester Polyols

PEG, TriEG, TetraEG

Emulsifiers

Morpholine

Freezing Point Depressant

Antifreeze Coolant

Heat Transfer Fluids

Lubricant

Glass Cement Grinding

Polishes

Mold Release Agents

Dehydrant

Brake Fluids

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By End-Use Industry

Plastic Industry

Paints & Coatings

Automotive

Agrochemical

Oil & Gas

Cement

Textiles

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Diethylene Glycol Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Applications Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Plasticizer Market Size & Forecast Solvent Market Size & Forecast End-Use Industry Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Plastic Industry Market Size & Forecast Paints & Coatings Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Applications By End-Use Industry Canada By Applications By End-Use Industry Mexico By Applications By End-Use Industry Latin America By Applications By End-Use Industry Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Applications By End-Use Industry France By Applications By End-Use Industry U.K. By Applications By End-Use Industry Italy By Applications By End-Use Industry Spain By Applications By End-Use Industry Rest of Europe By Applications By End-Use Industry Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Applications By End-Use Industry China By Applications By End-Use Industry Australia By Applications By End-Use Industry India By Applications By End-Use Industry South Korea By Applications By End-Use Industry Rest of Asia-Pacific By Applications By End-Use Industry Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Applications By End-Use Industry South Africa By Applications By End-Use Industry Kuwait By Applications By End-Use Industry Rest of Middle East & Africa By Applications By End-Use Industry Company Profile Reliance Industries Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio NAN YA Plastic Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio BASF SE Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/diethylene-glycol-market/toc





Market News

In March 2022 , Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Toyota Tsusho Corporation began a joint consideration to manufacture and sell ethylene, propylene, and their derivatives using bioethanol as raw material, to commence operation in 2025.

, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Toyota Tsusho Corporation began a joint consideration to manufacture and sell ethylene, propylene, and their derivatives using bioethanol as raw material, to commence operation in 2025. In February 2022, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that it had decided to transfer all MCC group's Lucite International Japan Co., Ltd. shares to Midorikawa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.





News Media

Adoption of Bioplastics and Biopolymers Thrive Towards Sustainability Goals

Chemical Processing Based Application in the Market Gain a Huge Momentum Growth During the Forecast Period





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market : Information by Physical Form (Flakes, Molten), Production Method (Hydrogenation of HPA), End Users (Paints & Coatings) and Regional Outlook—Forecast Till 2026

Thioglycolate Market : Information by Grade (Low Purity Grade), Type (Calcium Thioglycolate, Magnesium Thioglycolate), End-Use (Leather, Mining), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Heat Transfer Fluids (HTFs) Market : Information by Type (Mineral Oil, Glycols), End-Use (Chemical Processing, Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy) and Regional Outlook—Forecast Till 2026

Thiochemical Market : Information by Product Type (Mercaptans, Dimethyl Disulfide (DMDS), Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO), Thioglycolic Acid) End-User (Oil & Gas, Agrochemicals) —Forecast Till 2026

Plastic Pallet Market : Information by Materials (High-Density Polyethylene), Type (Nestable, Stackable), End-User (Food and Beverages, Chemicals), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.





Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com