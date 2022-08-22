English French

Nanterre, August 22nd, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 15th to August 19th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 15th to August 19th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 15/08/2022 FR0000125486 24 000 94,2196 XPAR VINCI 16/08/2022 FR0000125486 25 000 94,9719 XPAR VINCI 17/08/2022 FR0000125486 24 814 94,6619 XPAR VINCI 18/08/2022 FR0000125486 24 577 94,3973 XPAR VINCI 19/08/2022 FR0000125486 28 000 93,8349 XPAR TOTAL 126 391 94,4046

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment