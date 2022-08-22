Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

French English

PARIS, 22/08/2022

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING

IN OWN SHARES

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 16, 17, 18 and 19 August 2022.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 16 August 2022 FR0000120503 50,000 30.8011 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 17 August 2022 FR0000120503 50,000 30.6233 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 18 August 2022 FR0000120503 50,000 30.6978 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 19 August 2022 FR0000120503 50,000 30.4767 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/copie-de-2022-08-22-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment