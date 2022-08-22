Greystone Places $52.5 Million in Debt and Equity Financing for Senior Housing Community

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, placed a total of $52,560,000 in debt and equity construction financing for a 180-unit senior housing community in Gainesville, Florida. The transaction was originated by Cary Tremper and Matt Miller of Greystone, on behalf of Discovery Senior Living.



Discovery Place at Celebration Pointe is an experiential senior living community in Alachua County. The goal of the community will be to create a fully customized and immersive Senior Living experience that leverages technology, broader community infrastructure and select on-site amenities to enhance the optionality and choice of the resident while lowering the overall price point, reducing common space economic inefficiencies, and minimizing labor force exposure - without losing a sense of community, socialization and care.

“As our clients continue to address the evolving needs and desires for our senior population today, we strive to creatively help solve their capital needs,” said Matt Miller. “Richard and his team at Discovery have always been thoughtful in their approach, deliver the highest quality product in a given market and provide best-in-class service and amenities.”

“We are appreciative of Greystone’s assistance in getting the construction started on an exciting new product and the first community in our robust development program. Our Experiential Living community will provide our customers a unique and unmatched lifestyle that propels our industry forward to more aggressively meet our resident’s strong desire of optionality, mobility and customization of experiences, utilizing contemporary technology to deliver a myriad of traditional and non-traditional services.” said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living.

