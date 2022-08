Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Director Declaration

22 August 2022

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) confirms that Robert Legget, a non-executive director of the Company, will join the board of R&Q Investment Holdings Ltd, an AIM quoted company, as a non-executive director with effect from 26 August 2022.