Plastic Hot & Cold Pipe Market Size to Reach USD 10.65 Billion by 2030; Rising Demand for Plastic Pipes in the Solar Industry to Drive Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global plastic hot & cold pipe market is expected to grow from USD 6.43 billion in 2021 to USD 10.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The rise in demand from the irrigation industry and government investments for infrastructural development is anticipated to expand the demand for the plastic hot & cold pipe market during the projection period. Moreover, rapid population growth, increasing residential & non-residential construction activities, and raising awareness of the attractive properties of plastic pipes are also helping to propel market growth. However, environmental concerns associated with plastic and fluctuating raw materials prices are restraining market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of 3D technologies & development of multilayer plastic pipes are opportunities for market growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global plastic hot & cold pipe market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• For example, in February 2021, Genuit Group Company acquired Nu-Heat, a foremost provider of sustainable underfloor heating solutions.



Plastic Hot & Cold Pipe Market Scope:



Market Growth & Trends



The growth of the plastic hot & cold pipe market is driven by the increasing awareness of the advantages of plastic hot & cold pipes. Moreover, the growing demand for 3D technology is the market growth trend. Further, continuous research & innovation are being done to enhance the effectiveness & quality of plastic pipes, such as 3D technology, which allows the manufacturing of complete self-supporting objects. In addition, 3D printing technology is increasingly being utilized in plastics manufacturing, including pipes & shapes, for high design flexibility and reduced production cost & time. This technology allows manufacturers to produce complex objects that are reliable & light. However, plastic pipes have an insulative property that helps prevent condensation while carrying cold water & minimizes heat loss. These factors are assisting in increasing the demand for the market.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the water plumbing pipes segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.23% and market revenue of 2.65 billion.



The application segment is divided into radiator connection pipes, water plumbing pipes, and underfloor surface heating & cooling. In 2021, the water plumbing pipes segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.23% and market revenue of 2.65 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing investments in water infrastructure & the rising number of desalination plants.



• In 2021, the cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.23% and market revenue of 1.81 billion.



The raw material segment is divided into polyethylene-raised temperatures (PE-RT), polybutylene (PB), polypropylene random copolymer (PPR), cross-linked polyethylene (PEX), and chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (C-PVC). In 2021, the cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.23% and market revenue of 1.81 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing product utilization for piping applications.



• In 2021, the residential segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.13% and a market revenue of 2.58 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into commercial, residential, and industrial. In 2021, the residential segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.13% and a market revenue of 2.58 billion. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for PVC pipes in multiple applications.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Plastic Hot & Cold Pipe Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global plastic hot & cold pipe industry, with a market share of 45.36% and a market value of around 2.91 billion in 2021. The Asia Pacific currently dominates the plastic hot & cold pipe market due to the increasing demand for water across different countries, including China and India. Moreover, the significant investments in the chemical & agricultural industry are also helping drive the region's market growth. Further, the North American region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 7.01% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the increasing construction and renovation activities. In addition, the general awareness & the massive demand for clean water, and the strong presence of significant industry participants offering efficient solutions are also driving the market growth in this region.



Key players operating in the global plastic hot & cold pipe market are:



• Wienerberger

• Georg Fischer Ltd.

• Genuit Group

• Aliaxis

• Wavin Asia

• Uponor

• Chevron Philips

• Reliance Worldwide Corporation

• Sioux Chief

• Supreme

• RosTurPlast

• RIFENG

• Astral Pipes

• Elysée

• Truflo

• Feraplas

• Hewing GmBH

• PPG (Popular Pipes Group)

• Vectus

• MrPEX Systems



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global plastic hot & cold pipe market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Plastic Hot & Cold Pipe Market by Application:



• Radiator Connection Pipes

• Water Plumbing Pipes

• Underfloor Surface Heating & Cooling



Global Plastic Hot & Cold Pipe Market by Raw Material:



• Polyethylene - Raised Temperatures (PE-RT)

• Polybutylene (PB)

• Polypropylene Random Copolymer (PPR)

• Cross-Linked Polyethylene (PEX)

• Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (C-PVC)



Global Plastic Hot & Cold Pipe Market by End-User:



• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial



About the report:



The global plastic hot & cold pipe market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



