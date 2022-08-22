Up to Par Announces Michael Troyner as Next GM at Sparrows Point Country Club

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Up to Par Management is pleased to welcome Michael Troyner as the next General Manager of Sparrows Point Country Club. Michael holds a degree in Business Management from Prince George’s Community College along with multiple certifications in Leadership and Management and brings nearly 20 years of experience in the private club field between Congressional Country Club and Rehoboth Beach Country Club.

Up to Par’s Regional Director of Operations, Carey Bailey feels strongly about the pairing of Mr. Troyner with the staff and membership at Sparrows Point Country Club. “We are fortunate to be adding someone of Michael’s caliber to our team at Sparrows Point. He brings a winning mentality to our leadership team that I’m certain will lead to nothing but positive results for our ownership, our associates, and of course our members. We are very much looking forward to what Michael has in store for Sparrows Point.”

A member of Club Manager’s Association of America (CMAA) since 2000, Michael served on the Board of Directors for the CMAA National Capital Chapter from 2006 to 2012 - including a stint as Chapter President in 2011 - while working as the Director of Restaurants and Director of Club Operations at Congressional Country Club. Michael also sat on the Congressional Club Foundation Board from 2010 to 2017 while working as the club’s Assistant General Manager. During this span, Congressional was named a #1 Platinum Club as Michael directed numerous Capital Improvement projects, staff training programs, and oversaw club operations.

Michael took on the title of General Manager and COO at Rehoboth Beach Country Club from 2017 through 2018, where he spearheaded multiple projects to grow and maintain RBCC as one of the premier clubs in the area. He is ready to once again have the opportunity to work with a new club to develop new strategies, events, and programs for the members at Sparrows Point. Michael says, "I am truly honored to have been selected as the General Manager of Sparrows Point Country Club, this is a fantastic opportunity for me and my family. I am looking forward to working closely with the associates, membership, and ownership, on elevating the overall membership experience at the Club."

Michael Troyner will begin his duties on September 22, 2022.

About Up to Par Management

Based in Waynesboro, VA, Up to Par offers more than 100 years of combined club management experience. With a diverse portfolio that includes residential clubs, resort golf courses, hotels, and restaurants, Up to Par is known for its expertise in cultivating member loyalty and improving overall finances and processes. More information can be found at uptopar.com

