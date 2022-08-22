Disclosure of trading in own shares

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 15 TO AUGUST 19, 2022

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 15 to August 19, 2022.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6217/08/2022FR001045120352 78517,3065XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6217/08/2022FR001045120321 79817,2127CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/08/2022FR001045120368 00017,2420XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/08/2022FR001045120360 96716,9277XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/08/2022FR001045120310 00016,8916CEUX
   TOTAL213 55017,1488 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

