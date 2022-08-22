English French

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 15 TO AUGUST 19, 2022



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 15 to August 19, 2022.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 17/08/2022 FR0010451203 52 785 17,3065 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 17/08/2022 FR0010451203 21 798 17,2127 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/08/2022 FR0010451203 68 000 17,2420 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/08/2022 FR0010451203 60 967 16,9277 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/08/2022 FR0010451203 10 000 16,8916 CEUX TOTAL 213 550 17,1488

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

