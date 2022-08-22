Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Appoints New Members to Senior Management

Fort Myers, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to welcome the following members to its senior management team.

Jon Meyers joined FCS as Vice President of Physician Compensation, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Rich MacClary. As a results-oriented finance and compensation strategy professional, Jon will ensure that all elements of physician compensation are effective, accurate, well understood, compliant with laws and regulations, and aligned with FCS’s physician compensation philosophy and strategic objectives.

Most recently, Jon served as Director of Operational Finance for GenesisCare (formerly 21st Century Oncology) in Fort Myers, FL where he administered physician compensation plans for over 325 physicians in the multi-state company, ensuring Stark compliance, and also partnered with legal counsel to review physician contracts. Jon holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Economics from Loras College.

Nicole Radford, FACHE, MS, MT(ASCP) joined FCS and will serve as Vice President, Laboratory Services, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Jason Coe. With an overall focus on operational excellence and growth, Nicole will provide leadership to ensure access, quality, safety, service, and the effective use of technology in laboratory services across all clinical locations. She will also work closely with strategic partners to identify new market opportunities and partnerships.

Nicole is a noted expert and frequent speaker and panelist on laboratory operations and leadership, staffing, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. She brings more than 20 years of laboratory experience to FCS. Since 2019, she served as Director of Laboratory Services for UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford, IL, leading a team of more than 100 professionals at onsite and remote locations with a focus on continuous improvement and the delivery of high-quality patient care. She is well-versed in the implementation of new technologies and systems to optimize and enhance laboratory services.

Certified by The American Society of Clinical Pathologists, Nicole is an American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) fellow, an associate member of The American Society of Clinical Pathologists and a member of the Clinical Laboratory Management Association. Nicole was also a member of the 2018 cohort of the Thomas C. Dolan Executive Diversity Program with ACHE. Nicole received a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of St. Francis, Joliet, IL and a bachelor’s degree in Clinical Laboratory Sciences from Illinois State University.

Bob Simon joined FCS as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, also reporting to Chief Financial Officer Rich MacClary. In this role, he will oversee financial planning, budgeting, strategic planning, and business analytics, and will develop and implement financial reporting tools to assist FCS leaders in making sound financial decisions.

He has held progressively responsible leadership roles in financial planning and analysis in various settings including healthcare, insurance, retail and communications. Most recently, as Director, Operations Finance for Millennium Physician Group, LLC in Fort Myers, FL, Bob led the creation of a new department to oversee the development and maintenance of financial and operational reporting and analytics to align with the company’s fee for service, value-based reimbursement and shared risk savings strategies and financial targets. Bob previously served as Vice President – Operations Finance for 21st Century Oncology in Fort Myers, FL, where he directed regional vice presidents and administrators in the reporting and analysis of monthly operating results and the completion and implementation of operating budgets. After completing his bachelor’s in Economics from Rutgers University, Bob earned his MBA in Finance from Seton Hall University.

Paul D. “Dave” Summitt joined FCS as Vice President, Cybersecurity, reporting to Chief Information Officer Ken Sturtz. Responsible for ensuring the company’s health and business information assets are secure and protected and readily available to authorized users in a timely manner, Dave will guide the selection and implementation of security solutions through policy, architecture, surveillance, and training initiatives.

Dave has extensive expertise in the cybersecurity space and has received industry recognition for his involvement with initiatives that demonstrate thought leadership and outstanding business value. Most recently, Dave served as Senior Cyber Advisor/President of Alpha Omega Advisors, Inc., providing executive-level advisory services in cyber operations, risk, and mitigation. From 2015 – 2021, as Chief Information Security Officer with Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute in Tampa, FL, he constructed a comprehensive cyber security program.

During this time, Dave was appointed to the Federal Communications Commission Regulatory Healthcare Robocall Protection Group and was an active contributor/member in the Healthcare-Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC), one of 21 ISACs protecting our nation’s critical infrastructures and countering emerging worldwide cyber threats. Dave received his undergraduate degree in Information Systems Management from the University of South Florida in St. Petersburg and a master’s degree in Information Security from Norwich University.

Samantha “Sam” Watkins has been promoted to Vice President Operations, reporting to Senior Regional Vice President Operations Jeff Rubin. In this new role, Sam will oversee all aspects of the daily operations of FCS clinical locations in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Palm Beach, Martin and Indian River counties encompassing staffing and training, facilities and equipment, fiscal performance and policy and compliance oversight.

In her 14 years with FCS, Sam has held several roles focused on the operations of the practice. Most recently, Sam served as Senior Director of Operations where she was instrumental in opening numerous FCS clinics and establishing operational effectiveness from inception. Actively involved in strategic initiatives, Sam has participated in multiple committees, pilots, and special projects for the practice that have led to advancements in patient care. She has also extended her commitment to the well-being of cancer patients by serving as an active volunteer with the FCS Foundation for more than eight years. Sam received her undergraduate degree in Health Services Administration from St. Petersburg College.

“We are fortunate in that we are able to welcome so many talented and experienced individuals to our senior management team – each bringing a wealth of knowledge to their area of expertise, and each playing an integral role in achieving the strategic objectives laid out for FCS,” remarked Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz adds, “with the addition of these new leaders, we reinforce our mission at FCS to be patient-centered in all we do. This extends beyond our direct patient care to the individuals that ensure our practices and laboratories are fully optimized in their operations, our finances are in order, our technology remains at the forefront of oncology care, and our patients and their medical information remain safe.”

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation. * Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

