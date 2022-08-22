Demand for Global Media Monitoring Software Market Size to Surpass USD 7793.77 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 16.10% | Media Monitoring Software Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, US, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Media Monitoring Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Offering (Integrated Platform and Standalone Software), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, and On-Premise), By Application (Broadcast Monitoring, Print Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring, and Online Monitoring), By End User (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Verticals (IT & Telecommunications, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Media Monitoring Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3,182.40 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 16.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 7793.77 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Media Monitoring Software market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Media Monitoring Software market.

What is Media Monitoring Software? How big is the Media Monitoring Software Industry?

Market Overview:

In general, the media monitoring software industry informs customers on consumer needs, product feedback, brand loyalty, and competitors' marketing strategies. Apart from that, it enables businesses to assess the effectiveness of their communication materials. The media monitoring software business is putting a greater emphasis on client needs and satisfaction. The usage of artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems is increasing as a result of technical breakthroughs, which are more likely to increase global demand. Furthermore, the growing digitization and popularity of social media platforms are driving industry demand in the global media monitoring software market. During the projection period, the market will grow due to an increase in the development and implementation of monitoring systems.

The highest market share is predicted to be held by software monitoring, with growth owing to rising demand for software solutions such as Google alert and others. The expense of integrating monitoring systems is prohibitively expensive for medium and small-scale enterprises. The number of potential losses in the system integration process will almost certainly stymie market growth.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Media Monitoring Software market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 16.10% between 2022 and 2028.

The Media Monitoring Software market size was worth around US$ 3,182.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 7793.77 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The market growth during the forecast period is an increase in the development and adoption of monitoring platforms.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the social media monitoring segment dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the media monitoring software market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global media monitoring software Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Media Monitoring Software market include:

Meltwater

Salesforce.com

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

SPRINKLR INC.

ISENTIA

Kantar Media UK Ltd.

Socialbakers

Linkfluence

Digimind

CARMA International Inc.

Circus Social Pte. Ltd

Media Track Pte Ltd.

Brandwatch

Bangkok Digital Services Co. Ltd.

Brand 24 SA

PT. SONAR ANALITIKA INDONESIA

GALASEO

Market Growth Drivers

The increasing adoption of social media and digital platforms by individuals globally is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. In the current scenario, government organizations and officials are also using social media platforms for many activities such as promotion, spreading information, and others which also require media monitoring software.

In addition, the rising demand for software solutions such as Google alert and others is expected to aid the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the prominent player in the market is developed advanced social listening platforms.

Media Monitoring Software Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic not only had a negative influence on the beneficial impact that marketing size had throughout the projected period, but it also caused outbreaks of the rising demand that was supported by the rising use of social media platforms. The increasing number of people who have access to the internet helps drive the growth of online digital media platforms. In addition, covid-19 has altered the culture of the workplace across all of the different business sectors. Work options for providers of media monitoring software were available to them while they stayed at home. In addition, several of the market's most influential players are working on the development of various products for the media monitoring software market.

Media Monitoring Software Market: Segmentation Analysis



Media Monitoring Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global media monitoring software market has been segmented into the offering, deployment mode, application, end users, and verticals. Based on offering, the media monitoring software market is categorized into integrated platforms and standalone software. In these two segments, the standalone segment dominated the market in 2021 as standalone software.

Based on deployment mode, the media monitoring software market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. Among these, the cloud-based is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the media monitoring software market is classified into broadcast, print, social media, and online monitoring. Among these, the social media monitoring segment captured the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the media monitoring software market is classified into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2021 with the highest market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period. Based on the verticals, the market is segmented into IT & telecommunications, travel & hospitality, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, banking, financial services and insurance, and others. Among these, the media & entertainment segment dominated the market with the acquisition of the highest market share in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

North America holds the highest share of the media surveillance software market in 2021. The adoption of software and services is based on cutting-edge technology. Additionally, the region includes several key players, such as Hootsuite and Salesforce.com, and others are expected to drive demand for media monitoring tools. In addition, North America is developing advanced social monitoring tools. Therefore, these factors are expected to support the growth of the North American market during the forecast period.

Recent Industry Developments:

In July 2020, Onclusiveinc. revealed a media monitoring software suite with additional products named ‘’essential and pro.’’ this software suite is aimed at providing scalable, intelligent media monitoring.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3,182.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 7793.77 Million CAGR Growth Rate 16.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Meltwater, Salesforce.com, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., SPRINKLR INC., ISENTIA, Kantar Media UK Ltd., Socialbakers, Linkfluence, Digimind, CARMA International, Inc., Circus Social Pte. Ltd, Media Track Pte Ltd., Brandwatch, Bangkok Digital Services Co., Ltd., Brand 24 SA, PT. SONAR ANALITIKA INDONESIA, and GALASEO. Key Segment By Offering, Deployment Type, Application, End User, Verticals, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Media Monitoring Software market is segmented as follows:

By Offering

Integrated platform

Standalone software

By Deployment Type

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Application

Broadcast Monitoring

Print Monitoring

Social Media Monitoring

Online Monitoring

By End User

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Verticals

IT & Telecommunications

Travel & Hospitality

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



