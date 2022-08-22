Colombia Exploration License Extension LLA-47

Oslo, 22 August 2022



Interoil is pleased to announce that the ANH (E&P Colombian Authority – Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos) has granted an additional extension of the LLA47 exploration license as compensation for time lost for activities. This time restitution is related to the self-isolation conditions imposed by native communities in the surrounding area of LLA-47 during the first semester of the current year. Based on the foregoing, the new expiration date for the LLA47 exploration license has been moved to 19 September 2023.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no



About Interoil

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.