Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Agents are Among Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Leaders of Influence-Residential Real Estate Brokers”

Los Angeles, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proving they are true leaders in a complex real estate market, four individual agents and five teams from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties have been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as among the most dynamic residential real estate agents in Los Angeles County.



In its sixth annual “Leaders of Influence - Residential Real Estate Broker” special section, the Journal shines a light on the hardworking agents and teams who have the knowledge, skills, and dedication to go the extra mile for their clients. They are recognized for their solid performance during the first six months of 2022.



“In our real estate community, there are only so many individuals that have a large impact on the residential real estate scene. Our agents and teams who made it to the ‘Leaders of Influence’ list are clearly among them,” said Kathy King, Vice President and Regional Manager, Los Angeles. “They are a dynamic group who can be counted on to deliver in any economy.”



Following is a list of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents and teams featured in the August 22 issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.



• Elisabeth Halsted – Brentwood – Elisabeth is a natural facilitator with an international clientele and extensive knowledge of the most interesting real estate on the prestigious Westside. Refreshingly calm and practical, she thrives on successfully matching individuals with properties that enhance their distinctive lifestyles and financial goals. She has a passion for architecture, a gift for assessing a client’s needs, and a penchant for thinking outside the box.

• Andrew Manning - Sherman Oaks - Andrew focuses on the marketing of properties in Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Toluca Lake, Valley Village, Encino, Tarzana and Calabasas, as well as the Mulholland Corridor. He maintains a support team dedicated to responding to all client questions and concerns the same day, providing reliable and expert support for his clientele. Andrew has closed over $2 billion in sales in his career, and maintains integral relationships with entertainment managers throughout the city.

• David Offer - Brentwood - David’s unrelenting work ethic, his thorough knowledge of the marketplace, and his integrity have earned him an impeccable reputation in the industry. Having completed just under 1,100 transactions totaling in excess of $4.3 billion, David is uniquely qualified to provide the finest representation in the industry.

• Lauren Ravitz – Brentwood – Lauren holds her relationships with clients in high regard, and does so with honesty, integrity, and confidentiality. As a Luxury Director, selling luxury real estate is something Lauren was born to do. Her reputation, work ethic, persistence, and professionalism are evident from each client’s first meeting. Those she works with appreciate her keen ability to understand their needs and represent their interests by helping them achieve their real estate goals.

• The Feil Group – Pacific Palisades – The Feil Group is one of the true powerhouse teams on the Westside of Los Angeles and throughout the city. With clientele ranging from the entertainment industry and professional athletes, to the very top of the finance and tech spaces, The Feil Group has been the trusted real estate advisors for some of the most respected and prominent families in Los Angeles. With an extensive network throughout the city and a bottom-line-results approach, they have become real estate “fixers” of sorts, for some of the most discerning clientele. Ranking among the top 1 percent in the nation, along with countless other accolades as top producers, they are truly in a class of their own.

• The St. James + Canter Team – Beverly Hills – Cristie St. James and Markus Canter (The St. James + Canter Team) are the Luxury Properties Directors at the Beverly Hills office and Founding Directors of the New Homes Division for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Cristie and Markus are consistently ranked in the Top 100 of all agents (in production and transactions) company-wide, among top REALTORS® nationally according to RealTrends, and recently named one of the few esteemed RISMedia 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers - Futurists. With extensive experience and expertise, Cristie and Markus have gained a reputation as elite leaders in the representation of buyers, sellers, and developers of luxury properties, architectural masterpieces, fine estates, and high-end condos. St. James + Canter luxury listings regularly appear in the press, and they are known to frequently represent high-profile and celebrity clients.

• Nancy Sanborn and Brian Joy – Beverly Hills – The Sanborn Team specializes in probate, trust and conservatorship sales of real property and they are a steadying force in the highly competitive Los Angeles real estate market. Nancy and Brian are Executive Directors of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Probate Sales Division. They are two of the industry's most consistent and reliable sales professionals. For more than 30 years, The Sanborn Team has developed a far-reaching network and built a team that provides informed representation to an impressive list of repeat and referral clients. Their clients include some of California’s most prestigious attorneys, accountants, trustees, administrators, and conservators, and most distinguished property owners. The Sanborn Team specializes in representing sellers of residential real estate properties throughout the Westside areas and San Fernando Valley. They are proactive, results-oriented agents with proven success. Their clients appreciate their hands on communication and problem-solving skills, as well as their negotiating skills.

• Marc and Sara Shevin – Calabasas – Marc and Sara are highly recognized, top-producing agents who are renowned by colleagues and clients alike for their integrity, loyalty, and professionalism. They specialize in the cities of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, where they have been quietly dominating the real estate market for decades. They have extensive knowledge of the area with over 40 years of combined experience, and pride themselves on top-quality client representation. They have more than $3 billion in closed residential transactions.

• Larry Young + Associates – Beverly Hills – With 34 years of local experience as a full-time real estate professional, Larry has the confidence and communication skills to handle the most sensitive real estate matters. For 2021 closed production, Larry Young + Associates ranked No. 13 for Small Teams placing in the Top 25 of more than 50,000 agents in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network. Larry remains a Director of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Luxury Properties Division. He is committed to complete satisfaction, so his clients receive the highest level of service the industry has to offer.



"These agents and teams demonstrate, year after year, their peerless ability to deliver concierge-level service that wows their clients. We are proud to salute them for representing our company on this prestigious list,” said John Closson, Vice President and Regional Manager, Los Angeles. “Their passion for helping clients achieve the goal of homeownership shines through in each transaction.”



