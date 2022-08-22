Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Paperboard Prices in the EMEA Region

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. announces today that due to the continued escalation in the cost of European energy it will raise prices by €70 per tonne on all recycled paperboard grades sold in the Company’s EMEA regions effective for shipments made on or after the 1st September 2022.



“In light of the significant increases seen across the recent energy markets, the uncertainty facing the forthcoming winter period and the resultant impact on our supply costs we have no choice but to raise prices accordingly,” said Phil Woolley, Vice President – Paper Europe. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will take every action necessary to maintain supplies to our customers. We cannot however rule out further increases or surcharges being required at this stage.”

Sonoco Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 24 tube and core plants and five paperboard mills in Europe.

