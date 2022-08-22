BIMI Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

| Source: BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI International Medical Inc.

SHENYANG, CHINA

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a healthcare products and services provider, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $9,947,109 and $11,424,991, respectively. Compared with the same period in 2021, revenue decreased by $1,477,882, mainly due to the decrease in pharmaceutical sales of $3,615,357.

Cost of revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $7,263,179 and $8,867,894, respectively. The decrease primarily reflected the decrease in revenues of most of our principal operating subsidiaries.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company had a gross margin of 27% and 22.4%, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the gross profit margins of: (i) wholesale pharmaceuticals segment were 27% and 11.3%, respectively; (ii) wholesale medical devices segment were 20% and 23.9%, respectively; (iii) medical services segment were 61.52% and 9.32%, respectively; and (iv) retail pharmacy segment were 5% and 18.9%, respectively.

Operating expenses from continuing operations were $7,519,524 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $5,947,929 for the same period in 2021, an increase of $1,571,595 or 26%. The $1.2 million increase was due to the payments to the Company’s CEO and COO in shares of the Company’s Common Stock during the six months ended June 30, 2022. No such stock payments were made in the same period in 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company reported other expenses of $2,020,439 and $143,530, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had $2,020,439 of other expenses, net that primarily consisted of amortization of convertible notes of $1,542,248 and $219,319 of interest expenses from the bank debt incurred by the Company’s operating subsidiaries in the PRC.

The Company reported a net loss $6,886,824 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $3,566,365 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $3,320,459.

As June 30, 2022, the Company had cash of $5,034,331 and positive working capital of $4,631,671 as compared to cash of $4,797,849 and negative working capital of $932,493 on December 31, 2021.

Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer of BIMI International Medical Inc., commented, “While our business was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenging macro environment, we remain focused on offering high-quality products and providing superior services. We concentrate on the most differentiated, high value components across all our business segments — with the goal to achieve to high gross margins. We remain confident in the potential of our business model as we are putting the right operating framework in place to drive innovation and grow the Company in a strong and sustainable way. To improve our operating efficiency and scale our business, our dedicated team is continuing to execute on our strategic initiatives and believe these initiatives will establish a long-term foundation for best-in-class operations, gross margins, significant free cash flow generation and will position BIMI to achieve our long-term growth goals. We aim to continue to provide high levels of products and services to our customers, attract new customers and explore new growth opportunities. Looking forward to the remaining of 2022, we will strive to grow our customer base, expand our business portfolio and improve our operating results.”

About BIMI International Medical Inc.

BIMI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products and services provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates five private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.usbimi.com/.

Safe Harbor Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the demand for the Company’s products and services in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Ms. Tina Xiao
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com  
Tel: +1 917 609 0333


BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

  June 30  December 31 
  2022  2021 
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash $5,034,331  $4,797,849 
Accounts receivable, net  5,944,616   7,005,442 
Advances to suppliers  6,453,083   3,163,836 
Amount due from related parties  327,566   622,554 
Inventories, net  3,027,785   2,639,883 
Prepayments and other receivables  3,390,100   2,930,083 
Total current assets  24,177,481   21,159,647 
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Deferred tax assets  197,167   207,549 
Property, plant and equipment, net  3,112,446   3,521,401 
Intangible assets-net  16,793   18,039 
Operating lease-right of use assets  4,336,481   4,845,509 
Goodwill  8,376,217   8,376,217 
Total non-current assets  16,039,104   16,968,715 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $40,216,585  $38,128,362 
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Short-term loans $1,656,643  $1,799,394 
Long-term loans due within one year  179,351   369,187 
Convertible promissory notes, net  6,320,075   5,211,160 
Accounts payable, trade  5,849,581   7,339,210 
Advances from customers  2,322,963   1,943,028 
Amount due to related parties  503,037   730,285 
Taxes payable  523,742   662,777 
Other payables and accrued liabilities  3,266,413   3,082,917 
Lease liability-current  887,630   954,182 
Total current liabilities  21,509,435   22,092,140 
         
Lease liability-non current  3,840,091   4,161,789 
Long-term loans – non-current  471,519   538,006 
Total non-current liabilities  4,311,610   4,699,795 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES  25,821,045   26,791,935 
         
EQUITY        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 22,859,264 and 8,502,222 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively *  22,859   8,502 
Additional paid-in capital  65,833,695   55,220,130 
Statutory reserves  2,263,857   2,263,857 
Accumulated deficit  (54,596,942)  (47,900,929)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  633,967   1,601,870 
Total BIMI International Medical Inc.’s equity  14,157 ,436   11,193,430 
         
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS  238,104   142,997 
         
Total equity  14,395,540   11,336,427 
         
Total liabilities and equity $40,216,585  $38,128,362 


*Retrospectively restated due to five for one reverse stock split, see Note 21

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements


BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE GAIN/LOSS
(UNAUDITED)

  For three months ended
June, 30		  For six months ended
June 30,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
REVENUES $4,927,361  $9,256,987  $9,947,109  $11,424,991 
                 
COST OF REVENUES  3,701,901   7,292,152   7,263,179   8,867,894 
                 
GROSS PROFIT  1,225,460   1,964,835   2,683,930   2,557,097 
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
Sales and marketing  704,528   774,378   1,459,408   1,227,014 
General and administrative  2,799,827   1,340,901   6,060,116   4,720,915 
Total operating expenses  3,504,355   2,115,279   7,519,524   5,947,929 
                 
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS  (2,278,895)  (150,444)  (4,835,594)  (3,390,832)
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                
Interest income  207   -   353   - 
Interest expense  (111,560)  (93,882)  (219,319)  (138,237)
Exchange gain (loss)  2,865   -   (401)    
Other expense  (1,750,751)  (18,158)  (1,801,072)  (5,293)
Total other expense, net  (1,859,239)  (112,040)  (2,020,439)  (143,530)
                 
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (4,138,134)  (262,484)  (6,856,033)  (3,534,362)
                 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  8,210   13,255   30,791   32,003 
                 
NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS  (4,146,344)  (275,739)  (6,886,824)  (3,566,365)
                 
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS                
                 
NET LOSS  (4,146,344)  (275,739)  (6,886,824)  (3,566,365)
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  (1,416)  246   (2,498)  42,861 
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC.  (4,144,928)  (275,985)  (6,884,326)  (3,609,226)
                 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE GAIN (LOSS)                
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (417,823)  (149,597)  (967,903)  1,112 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  (4,564,167)  (425,336)  (7,854,727)  (3,565,253)
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  (510,069)  (10,886)  (535,043)  56 
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $(4,054,098) $(414,450) $(7,319,684) $(3,565,309)
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES                
Basic and diluted  22,859,264   4,741,407   12,525,879   4,171,832 
                 
LOSS PER SHARE                
Basic and diluted  (0.18)  (0.06)  (0.55)  (0.85)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements


BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

  For the six months ended
June 30		 
  2022  2021 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net loss $(6,886,824) $(3,566,365)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  125,781   118,802 
Inventories impairment reserve  -   23,620 
Allowance for doubtful accounts  (572)  4,739 
Stock compensation  -   585,000 
Lease expense  -   130,419 
Amortization of discount of convertible promissory notes  1,108,915   1,607,105 
         
Change in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable  1,061,398   (2,453,148)
Advances to suppliers  7,338,675   (1,786,217)
Prepayments and other receivables  (460,017)  (35,075)
Inventories  (387,902)  (3,972,555)
Operating lease-right of use assets  509,028   145,153 
Accounts payable, trade  (1,489,629)  3,123,104 
Advances from customers  379,935   3,180,564 
Operating lease liabilities  (388,250)  (158,463)
Taxes payable  (139,035)  (389,759)
Other payables and accrued liabilities  183,496   (146,374)
Net cash provide by (used in) operating activities  954,999   (3,589,450)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Cash received from acquisition of Mingkang Hospital  -   12,341 
Cash received from acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital  -   75,192 
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment  -   (375,235)
Net cash provided by investing activities  -   (287,702)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from long-term loan  -   553,490 
Repayment of long-term loan  (256,323)  (350,416)
Net proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes  -   4,065,000 
Repayment of short-term loans  (142,751)  (177,253)
Amount financed from related parties  67,740   164,841 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (331,334)  4,255,662 
         
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH  (387,183)  117,396 
         
INCREASE IN CASH  236,482   495,906 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period  4,797,849   135,308 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $5,034,331  $631,214 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:        
Cash paid for income tax $133,009  $32,003 
Cash paid for interest expense, net of capitalized interest $122,539  $138,237 
         
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
         
Issuance of common share for equity acquisition of Guoyitang Hospital $-  $2,000 
Issuance of common share for equity acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital $-  $2,000 
Issuance of common share for equity acquisition of Minkang Hospital      4,000 
Issuance of common share for equity acquisition of Mali Hospital $600  $- 
Issuance of common share upon conversion of convertible notes      104 
Issuance of shares of common stock for payment of improvements to offices  -   696,896 
Issuance of common shares upon cashless exercises of warrants  -   163 
Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital $-  $10,443,494 
Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Guoyitang Hospital $-  $7,154,392 
Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Minkang, Qiangsheng and Eurasia Hospital  -   25,354,174 
Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Guanzan Group $-  $3,065,181 
Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Guoyitang Hospital $-  $6,100,723 
Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital $-  $6,100,723 
Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Minkang, Qiangsheng and Eurasia hospitals $-  $13,023,556 

 