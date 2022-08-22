BIMI Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a healthcare products and services provider, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $9,947,109 and $11,424,991, respectively. Compared with the same period in 2021, revenue decreased by $1,477,882, mainly due to the decrease in pharmaceutical sales of $3,615,357.

Cost of revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $7,263,179 and $8,867,894, respectively. The decrease primarily reflected the decrease in revenues of most of our principal operating subsidiaries.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company had a gross margin of 27% and 22.4%, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the gross profit margins of: (i) wholesale pharmaceuticals segment were 27% and 11.3%, respectively; (ii) wholesale medical devices segment were 20% and 23.9%, respectively; (iii) medical services segment were 61.52% and 9.32%, respectively; and (iv) retail pharmacy segment were 5% and 18.9%, respectively.

Operating expenses from continuing operations were $7,519,524 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $5,947,929 for the same period in 2021, an increase of $1,571,595 or 26%. The $1.2 million increase was due to the payments to the Company’s CEO and COO in shares of the Company’s Common Stock during the six months ended June 30, 2022. No such stock payments were made in the same period in 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company reported other expenses of $2,020,439 and $143,530, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had $2,020,439 of other expenses, net that primarily consisted of amortization of convertible notes of $1,542,248 and $219,319 of interest expenses from the bank debt incurred by the Company’s operating subsidiaries in the PRC.

The Company reported a net loss $6,886,824 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $3,566,365 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $3,320,459.

As June 30, 2022, the Company had cash of $5,034,331 and positive working capital of $4,631,671 as compared to cash of $4,797,849 and negative working capital of $932,493 on December 31, 2021.

Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer of BIMI International Medical Inc., commented, “While our business was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenging macro environment, we remain focused on offering high-quality products and providing superior services. We concentrate on the most differentiated, high value components across all our business segments — with the goal to achieve to high gross margins. We remain confident in the potential of our business model as we are putting the right operating framework in place to drive innovation and grow the Company in a strong and sustainable way. To improve our operating efficiency and scale our business, our dedicated team is continuing to execute on our strategic initiatives and believe these initiatives will establish a long-term foundation for best-in-class operations, gross margins, significant free cash flow generation and will position BIMI to achieve our long-term growth goals. We aim to continue to provide high levels of products and services to our customers, attract new customers and explore new growth opportunities. Looking forward to the remaining of 2022, we will strive to grow our customer base, expand our business portfolio and improve our operating results.”

BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

June 30 December 31 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 5,034,331 $ 4,797,849 Accounts receivable, net 5,944,616 7,005,442 Advances to suppliers 6,453,083 3,163,836 Amount due from related parties 327,566 622,554 Inventories, net 3,027,785 2,639,883 Prepayments and other receivables 3,390,100 2,930,083 Total current assets 24,177,481 21,159,647 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Deferred tax assets 197,167 207,549 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,112,446 3,521,401 Intangible assets-net 16,793 18,039 Operating lease-right of use assets 4,336,481 4,845,509 Goodwill 8,376,217 8,376,217 Total non-current assets 16,039,104 16,968,715 TOTAL ASSETS $ 40,216,585 $ 38,128,362 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term loans $ 1,656,643 $ 1,799,394 Long-term loans due within one year 179,351 369,187 Convertible promissory notes, net 6,320,075 5,211,160 Accounts payable, trade 5,849,581 7,339,210 Advances from customers 2,322,963 1,943,028 Amount due to related parties 503,037 730,285 Taxes payable 523,742 662,777 Other payables and accrued liabilities 3,266,413 3,082,917 Lease liability-current 887,630 954,182 Total current liabilities 21,509,435 22,092,140 Lease liability-non current 3,840,091 4,161,789 Long-term loans – non-current 471,519 538,006 Total non-current liabilities 4,311,610 4,699,795 TOTAL LIABILITIES 25,821,045 26,791,935 EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 22,859,264 and 8,502,222 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively * 22,859 8,502 Additional paid-in capital 65,833,695 55,220,130 Statutory reserves 2,263,857 2,263,857 Accumulated deficit (54,596,942 ) (47,900,929 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 633,967 1,601,870 Total BIMI International Medical Inc.’s equity 14,157 ,436 11,193,430 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 238,104 142,997 Total equity 14,395,540 11,336,427 Total liabilities and equity $ 40,216,585 $ 38,128,362





* Retrospectively restated due to five for one reverse stock split, see Note 21

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements





BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE GAIN/LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

For three months ended

June, 30 For six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES $ 4,927,361 $ 9,256,987 $ 9,947,109 $ 11,424,991 COST OF REVENUES 3,701,901 7,292,152 7,263,179 8,867,894 GROSS PROFIT 1,225,460 1,964,835 2,683,930 2,557,097 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 704,528 774,378 1,459,408 1,227,014 General and administrative 2,799,827 1,340,901 6,060,116 4,720,915 Total operating expenses 3,504,355 2,115,279 7,519,524 5,947,929 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,278,895 ) (150,444 ) (4,835,594 ) (3,390,832 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 207 - 353 - Interest expense (111,560 ) (93,882 ) (219,319 ) (138,237 ) Exchange gain (loss) 2,865 - (401 ) Other expense (1,750,751 ) (18,158 ) (1,801,072 ) (5,293 ) Total other expense, net (1,859,239 ) (112,040 ) (2,020,439 ) (143,530 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (4,138,134 ) (262,484 ) (6,856,033 ) (3,534,362 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 8,210 13,255 30,791 32,003 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (4,146,344 ) (275,739 ) (6,886,824 ) (3,566,365 ) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS NET LOSS (4,146,344 ) (275,739 ) (6,886,824 ) (3,566,365 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,416 ) 246 (2,498 ) 42,861 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. (4,144,928 ) (275,985 ) (6,884,326 ) (3,609,226 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE GAIN (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustment (417,823 ) (149,597 ) (967,903 ) 1,112 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (4,564,167 ) (425,336 ) (7,854,727 ) (3,565,253 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (510,069 ) (10,886 ) (535,043 ) 56 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $ (4,054,098 ) $ (414,450 ) $ (7,319,684 ) $ (3,565,309 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES Basic and diluted 22,859,264 4,741,407 12,525,879 4,171,832 LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted (0.18 ) (0.06 ) (0.55 ) (0.85 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements





BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the six months ended

June 30 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (6,886,824 ) $ (3,566,365 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 125,781 118,802 Inventories impairment reserve - 23,620 Allowance for doubtful accounts (572 ) 4,739 Stock compensation - 585,000 Lease expense - 130,419 Amortization of discount of convertible promissory notes 1,108,915 1,607,105 Change in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 1,061,398 (2,453,148 ) Advances to suppliers 7,338,675 (1,786,217 ) Prepayments and other receivables (460,017 ) (35,075 ) Inventories (387,902 ) (3,972,555 ) Operating lease-right of use assets 509,028 145,153 Accounts payable, trade (1,489,629 ) 3,123,104 Advances from customers 379,935 3,180,564 Operating lease liabilities (388,250 ) (158,463 ) Taxes payable (139,035 ) (389,759 ) Other payables and accrued liabilities 183,496 (146,374 ) Net cash provide by (used in) operating activities 954,999 (3,589,450 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash received from acquisition of Mingkang Hospital - 12,341 Cash received from acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital - 75,192 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment - (375,235 ) Net cash provided by investing activities - (287,702 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from long-term loan - 553,490 Repayment of long-term loan (256,323 ) (350,416 ) Net proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes - 4,065,000 Repayment of short-term loans (142,751 ) (177,253 ) Amount financed from related parties 67,740 164,841 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (331,334 ) 4,255,662 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH (387,183 ) 117,396 INCREASE IN CASH 236,482 495,906 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 4,797,849 135,308 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 5,034,331 $ 631,214 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income tax $ 133,009 $ 32,003 Cash paid for interest expense, net of capitalized interest $ 122,539 $ 138,237 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common share for equity acquisition of Guoyitang Hospital $ - $ 2,000 Issuance of common share for equity acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital $ - $ 2,000 Issuance of common share for equity acquisition of Minkang Hospital 4,000 Issuance of common share for equity acquisition of Mali Hospital $ 600 $ - Issuance of common share upon conversion of convertible notes 104 Issuance of shares of common stock for payment of improvements to offices - 696,896 Issuance of common shares upon cashless exercises of warrants - 163 Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital $ - $ 10,443,494 Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Guoyitang Hospital $ - $ 7,154,392 Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Minkang, Qiangsheng and Eurasia Hospital - 25,354,174 Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Guanzan Group $ - $ 3,065,181 Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Guoyitang Hospital $ - $ 6,100,723 Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital $ - $ 6,100,723 Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Minkang, Qiangsheng and Eurasia hospitals $ - $ 13,023,556



