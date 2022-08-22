Aquarium Pumps and Filters Market is projected to reach US$ 1,546 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent research report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global aquarium pumps and filters market size is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 821 Mn in 2022. Sales of aquarium pumps and filters are projected to increase at 6.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. The market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1,546 Mn by 2032.



The global aquarium pumps and filters market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Rising trend of fish adoption and increasing number of people choosing fish keeping as a hobby in recent years are anticipated to aid growth. In addition to that, the trend of humanization of pets will create new growth opportunities for key players in the market.

Constant innovation and substantial investments into finding technological breakthroughs will also drive growth in the market. Various renowned fish care product manufacturers are striving to expand their presence in low and middle-income countries to generate more sales.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15343

Key Takeaways: Aquarium Pumps and Filters Market

China is set to generate the lion’s share in the aquarium pumps and filters market by 2032 with increasing demand for commercial fish farming activities.

The U.S. aquarium pumps and filters market is estimated to generate considerable share in 2032 owing to surging fish keeping practices.

France is expected to dominate the Europe aquarium pumps and filters market and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period (2022-2032).

in the forecast period (2022-2032). Based on product type, the internal filters sub-segment is anticipated to dominate the global aquarium pumps and filters market by the end of 2032.

By material type, the plastic segment will continue to remain at the forefront in the global aquarium pumps and filters market by 2032.





“Increasing demand for ornamental fish among the millennial population worldwide is likely to boost the demand for advanced fish tank equipment, including pumps and filters,” says a FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Aquarium Pumps and Filters Market

Leading firms in the global aquarium pumps and filters market are focusing on developing efficient products that would offer a variety of features to customers. They are also providing customized solutions as per the requirements of their clients. Some of the other key players are investing huge sums in research and development activities to upgrade their existing product offerings.

Key players in the global aquarium pumps and filters market are Ista Professional Aquarium System, EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Rolf C. Hagen Inc., Aqua Design Amano Co., Ltd., Eco Plus Ltd., Shenzhen Xing Risheng Industrial Co.,Ltd., BOYU AQUASSTAR, HYDOR, API - Mars Inc., Central Garden and Pet Co., Arcadia Aquatic, JUWEL Aquarium AG & Co. KG., AZOO BIO CORPORATION, Aq Ventura Pvt. Ltd., and Interpet Co. Ltd. among others

For More Information, Query or Customization Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15343

Aquarium Pumps and Filters Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Pumps Submersible Air Pumps Inline Air Pumps

Filters Power Filters Internal Filters



By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Material Type:

Plastic

Metal Alloys

Other





By Sales Channel:

Wholesalers/Retailers

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Direct Sales

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others Sales Channel

Get More Valuable Insights on Aquarium Pumps and Filters Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global aquarium pumps and filters market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the aquarium pumps and filters market based on product type (pumps [submersible air pumps, inline air pumps] and filters [power filters, internal filters]), application (household and commercial), material type (plastic, metal alloys, and other), sales channel (wholesalers/retailers, hypermarket/supermarket, direct sales, specialty stores, online stores, others sales channel), and region.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Buying this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15343

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

4. Global Aquarium Pumps and Filters Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

To Continue TOC…

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain

Aquarium Heaters and Chillers Market Share: The aquarium heaters and chillers market valuation is estimated to reach US$ 29 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 47.5 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2032.

Aquarium Hydrometers Market Sales: The global aquarium hydrometers market is estimated to reach US$ 1.1 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.2 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032. Share of the aquarium hydrometers market is anticipated to be nearly 0.5% of the global pet care market.

Aquarium Water Treatment Market Value: The global aquarium water treatment market size is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 7,320.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach ~US$ 10,835.3 Mn by 2032. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of ~4.0% from 2022 to 2032.

Aquarium Protein Skimmers Market Size: The aquarium protein skimmers market is gaining traction since the past few years, due to the need for maintaining water quality and health of fish in aquariums.

Airport Retailing Market Forecast: In 2022, the global airport retailing market is valued at US$ 26837.8 Million. The market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 79706.8 Million by 2032, by witnessing an impressive CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Bladder Liners Market Trends: The global bladder liners market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1185.44 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2163.34 Mn by 2032. It is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Clothing Recycling Market Volume: The clothing recycling market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.8 Mn in 2022. Given the rising awareness about the circular movement, the demand for clothing recycling is likely to advance at a CAGR of 10.7% through 2032.

Disposable E-Cigarettes Market Overview: The global disposable e-cigarettes market size is expected to be valued at US$ 6.34 Billion in 2022. With growing demand for non-tobacco products owing to rising health concerns among others, overall demand for disposable e-cigarettes is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 18.32 Billion by 2032.

Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook: The global smart home appliances market is expected to be valued at US$ 34.5 Billion in 2022. The overall demand for smart home appliances is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 75 Billion by 2032.

Docking Station Market Analysis: The global docking station market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR 6.4% value, during the forecast period 2022-2032. In the year 2022, the market size is projected to expand and gain a global market valuation of US$ 1,505.5 Million.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aquarium-pumps-and-filters-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs