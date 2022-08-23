QPR Software Plc: Managements’ Transactions (Erkheikki)

OPR SOFTWARE PLC                                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                                        23, August 2022 at 9 AM




Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.




Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Matti Erkheikki

Position: Other senior management

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18618/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-08-19

Marketplace: Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 48954 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 48954 Average price: EUR 0.00

QPR Software Oyj

For further information, please contact:


QPR Software Plc

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893


About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com



