QPR Software Plc – Managements’ Transactions (Vasama)

English Finnish





























OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23, August 2022 at 9 AM























Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.









___________________________________________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jussi Vasama

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18664/5/4

___________________________________________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-19

Marketplace: Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 97908 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 97908 Average price: EUR 0.00

QPR Software Oyj

__________________________________________________________________________________





For further information, please contact:





QPR Software Plc



Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893





About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management , and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com







DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com