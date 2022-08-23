Direct Marketing Services Market Worth USD 6512.99 million by 2027 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

Pune, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Marketing Services Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Direct Marketing Services market during the forecast period.

Direct marketing is a promotional method that involves presenting information about your company, product, or service to your target customer without the use of an advertising middleman. Direct Marketing Services market size was valued at USD 5702.4 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.24% during the forecast period, reaching USD 6512.99 million by 2027.



Direct Mail

Telemarketing

Email Marketing

Text (SMS) Marketing

Other

Business to Business

Business to Government

Business to Consumers

Others

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Aimia

SourceLink

Rapp

DigitasLBi

BBDO

OgilvyOne

Merkle

Leo Burnett

Wunderman

Acxiom

Harland Clarke Corp

MRM//McCann

FCB

Epsilon

Harte-Hanks Direct

SapientNitro

