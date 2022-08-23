Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 33

Company announcement no. 24


In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 33, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement883.000 69,513,872
15 August 2022 14,000 88.23 1,235,220
16 August 2022 14,000 88.58 1,240,120
17 August 2022 14,000 89.20 1,248,800
18 August 2022 16,000 87.19 1,395,040
19 August 2022 16,000 88.36 1,413,760
Total week 33883,000  1,235,220
Total accumulated957,000   76,046,812

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.110.213  treasury shares, equal to 0.90 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

