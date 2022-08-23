Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 33

English Danish

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 33, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 883.000 69,513,872 15 August 2022 14,000 88.23 1,235,220 16 August 2022 14,000 88.58 1,240,120 17 August 2022 14,000 89.20 1,248,800 18 August 2022 16,000 87.19 1,395,040 19 August 2022 16,000 88.36 1,413,760 Total week 33 883,000 1,235,220 Total accumulated 957,000 76,046,812

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.110.213 treasury shares, equal to 0.90 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

