Sidetrade brings forward its 2022 first-half-year results to September 14, 2022

French English

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the AI-powered Order-to-Cash (O2C) SaaS platform, brings forward its 2022 H1 results to Wednesday September 14, 2022, after trading. The 2022 H1 results were originally planned for Tuesday September 20, 2022, after trading.

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4,600 million worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance and working capital management.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Biffa, Saint Gobain, Air Liquide, Inmarsat, Insight Enterprises and Bidfood.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.





Next communication

2022 First Half Year Results, September 14, 2022, after stock market closes

Third Quarter Revenue for 2022, October 18, 2022, after stock market closes

Investor relations

Christelle Dhrif +33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations

Rebecca Parlby +44 7824 505 584 bparlby@sidetrade.com







Attachment