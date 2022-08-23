Wellness Tourism Market Worth USD 1257285.52 million by 2027 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

Pune, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness Tourism Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Wellness Tourism market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
The global Wellness Tourism market size was valued at USD 837072.04 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1257285.52 million by 2027.
Wellness tourism is travel for the purpose of promoting health and well-being through physical, psychological, or spiritual activities.While wellness tourism is often correlated with medical tourism because health interests motivate the traveler, wellness tourists are proactive in seeking to improve or maintain health and quality of life, often focusing on prevention, while medical tourists generally travel reactively to receive treatment for a diagnosed disease or condition.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Domestic
- International
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Transport
- Lodging
- Food & Beverage
- Shopping
- Others
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Leading players of Wellness Tourism including: -
- Accor Hotels
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Intercontinental Hotels Group
- Hilton Worldwide
- Choice Hotels International
- Marriott International
- Home Inns Group
- Hyatt Hotels
- Radisson Hospitality
- Red Carnation Hotels
Detailed TOC of Global Wellness Tourism Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect
1 Wellness Tourism Market Overview
2 Industry Outlook
3 Global Wellness Tourism Market Landscape by Player
4 Global Wellness Tourism Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)
5 Global Wellness Tourism Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Wellness Tourism Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Wellness Tourism Market Forecast (2022-2027)
8 Wellness Tourism Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis
9 Players Profiles
10 Research Findings and Conclusion
11 Appendix
