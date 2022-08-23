BudPop Delta 9 Gummies Become The Ultimate THC Edibles! Find Out Why

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As hemp-based products are now being legalized, there is a lot of confusion among customers about the variations available on the Market. Both Delta 9 and Delta 8 THC are compounds of the same hemp plant but are essentially different in themselves. And even though there are many similarities in their after-effects, the differences remain and should be consumed accordingly. BudPop , an online brand that specializes in these cannabinoid products seek to educate the users on the basic differences so that they can judge for themselves.



After the legalization of marijuana for recreational as well as medical purposes, dispensaries have started creating hemp products of different types and degrees. Oils, tinctures , and edibles like gummies are all available on the open market. But not all of them have the same effect on the body. Most brands offer two different kinds of compounds to choose from: Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC . Both of these compounds are present in the sativa plant but to different degrees. While the plant naturally produces more than 100 active cannabinoids, they have a higher degree of Delta 9 THC compared to the Delta 8 one. Brands like BudPop are now making it possible for users across the state to receive these varieties in different forms such as edible gummies, chocolates, candies, cookies, vaping cartridges, and even infused drinks.

The Delta 8 THC, because the plant contains only a little amount of it, is made from hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD). And this component does not have any intoxicating effects. The psychoactive properties too are less potent than Delta 9 THC. Due to this, most manufacturers market the Delta 8 products as a treatment for medical conditions. For most users, consuming Delta 8 THC means relief from pain, improved sleep quality, a calm nervous system, and improved appetite. Studies have also shown that Delta 8 prevents sensory overstimulation in people, along with having their inflammations reduced. A great way to consume Delta 8 THC is through edibles like gummies; where the user themselves can control the potency of what they intake.

Delta 9 THC on the other hand is found abundantly in the hemp plant itself. They are a naturally occurring, although intoxicating component of the plant. And when it is smoked or consumed, users typically feel a “high”. And thus, a lot of recreational users seek this specific compound. But along with its recreational values, manufacturers also claim that the Delta 9 THC can treat or reduce certain specific symptoms of diseases. The FDA has already approved 2 of its synthetic formulas: dronabinol and nabilone. These are used by patients undergoing cancer treatment, to reduce nausea and vomiting. There have been many studies that have shown that the consumption of Delta 9 THC gummies benefits conditions like chronic pain, spasticity associated with MS, seizure disorders, and sleep disorders. Led by this, it is noticed that people with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), neurodegenerative disorders, autism, or autoimmune diseases have taken to the use of this compound.

Both Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC have the generic set of elements, carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. The difference lies in their molecular structure. Leading to the abundance of the Delta 9 compound in the plant, it had been studied extensively in the past. But the Delta 8 compound had not been studied. Thus, we see the Delta 9 variation being vigorously tested, extracted, and legalized. But the producers of Delta 8 are not that meticulous, leading to discrepancies in the final product. And while the Delta 9 compound is natural, almost all Delta 8 products have to be synthesised and purified. But the differences end there, ultimately both are compounds of the same sativa plant and have almost the same positive effects on the human body. And its consumption is dependent on the wants and needs of the users. And so is its desired potency in terms of experience.

