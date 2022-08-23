Final terms for bonds to be listed 25th August 2022

Lyngby, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        23rd August 2022
                                        Announcement no. 96/2022





Final terms for bonds to be listed 25th August 2022

On 25th August 2022, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be listing a new covered bond (SDO). Final terms for the bond are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated February 22nd, 2022.

Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com


Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

DK0009410185 - Final terms series GCB 1.875 321EEUR OCT29 RF