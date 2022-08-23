Proofpoint Introduces a Smarter Way to Stay Compliant with New Intelligent Compliance Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint , Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the launch of its Intelligent Compliance Platform, offering enterprises modern regulatory compliance safeguards while simplifying corporate legal protection practices. The platform leverages Proofpoint’s proprietary machine learning engine to provide business leaders with AI-powered collection, classification, detection, prevention, search, eDiscovery, supervision, and next generation predictive analytics while meeting complex compliance and information governance obligations.



Proofpoint’s AI and machine learning technology transforms the modern-day compliance world, improving efficacy and efficiency through automation. The platform enables intuitive compliance, insider risk, and data management controls to classify and predict risks across a wide array of digital communications channels, files, email, and endpoint activities. This enables Compliance, IT, Information Management, and Legal teams to gain visibility and access information with superior fidelity and context to growing volumes of enterprise data while detecting and preventing corporate and regulatory risks in real time.

“We understand today’s organizations are overwhelmed with growing volumes of data that are incredibly difficult to manage. For Compliance and Legal staff, that means having to manually search and review petabytes of messages or files from regulatory compliance, supervisory, or investigation review queues,” said Kevin Leusing, senior vice president and general manager, Compliance at Proofpoint. “The new Intelligent Compliance Platform vastly improves the detection of non-compliant communications and content while quickly pinpointing supervised insider risks.”

The new Intelligent Compliance Platform is powered by several Proofpoint leading solutions:

Proofpoint Capture : Modernizes data collection from the most critical and popular communications collaboration platforms.

Modernizes data collection from the most critical and popular communications collaboration platforms. Proofpoint Patrol : Ensures full compliance and reputation protection from employee social media accounts by monitoring, remediating, and reporting on social media policy violations at scale with intelligent classifiers, automated workflows, and intuitive reporting.

Ensures full compliance and reputation protection from employee social media accounts by monitoring, remediating, and reporting on social media policy violations at scale with intelligent classifiers, automated workflows, and intuitive reporting. Proofpoint Track : Provides complete visibility into your capture stream, so you can ensure that collected communications are received by downstream services such as repositories and supervision tools.

Provides complete visibility into your capture stream, so you can ensure that collected communications are received by downstream services such as repositories and supervision tools. Proofpoint Archive : Simplifies storage, search, legal discovery, supervisory, and end-user data access through a cloud-first archive that provides a secure and scalable central repository.

Simplifies storage, search, legal discovery, supervisory, and end-user data access through a cloud-first archive that provides a secure and scalable central repository. Proofpoint Discover : Makes e-discovery and case management easy with a built-in, high-performance search, advanced dashboards and visualizations, no-cost export, and legal hold.

Makes e-discovery and case management easy with a built-in, high-performance search, advanced dashboards and visualizations, no-cost export, and legal hold. Proofpoint Supervision : Satisfies corporate and regulatory compliance requirements by supervising regulated employees and leveraging hundreds of advanced detection scenarios to detect timely communications risks.

: Satisfies corporate and regulatory compliance requirements by supervising regulated employees and leveraging hundreds of advanced detection scenarios to detect timely communications risks. Proofpoint Automate: Applies market-leading machine learning to your security and compliance stack to help significantly reduce false positives in your data collection, monitoring, search, discovery, and supervisory activities.



Existing customers can leverage the Proofpoint Intelligent Compliance Platform in two ways. For efficiency, compliance and legal teams can reduce supervised communications content review time by up to 84%. For effectiveness, sentiment analysis of communications data and a variety of machine learning models enable early detection of organizational behavioral misconduct to protect customers from insider risks and regulatory fines.

Customer benefits include:

Unified Data Collection and Preservation: Customers can easily manage content from communication platforms including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Meta, LinkedIn, Slack, Instagram, and Twitter. API-based content collection is automatically centralized with an extensible platform that consumes all data types including audio, video, and text. Content tracking provides a full audit trail where data in transport is reconciled and scanned for anomalies from source to destination.

Customers can easily manage content from communication platforms including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Meta, LinkedIn, Slack, Instagram, and Twitter. API-based content collection is automatically centralized with an extensible platform that consumes all data types including audio, video, and text. Content tracking provides a full audit trail where data in transport is reconciled and scanned for anomalies from source to destination. Automated Risk Detection in Real-time Digital Communication: Customers can automate detection of communication trends to pinpoint the source of supervised insider risk. Customers can proactively monitor sensitive data and be alerted as compliance violations occur.

Customers can automate detection of communication trends to pinpoint the source of supervised insider risk. Customers can proactively monitor sensitive data and be alerted as compliance violations occur. Supervisory Flag Deduplication : Compliance, IT, and Legal teams can significantly reduce the amount of time spent on data review by bypassing pre-flagged content (such as replies and forwards).

: Compliance, IT, and Legal teams can significantly reduce the amount of time spent on data review by bypassing pre-flagged content (such as replies and forwards). AI-Powered Data Discovery with Case Management: Customers can track communications data history interactively with advanced visualizations, intelligent conversation threading, and review content in native chat view.

For more information about Proofpoint’s Intelligent Compliance Platform, please visit:

https://www.proofpoint.com/us/solutions/enable-intelligent-compliance

https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/solution-briefs/intelligent-compliance

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

