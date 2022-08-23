Launch Cart Partners with Moyal Enterprises to Expand Athlete Engagement

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launch Cart, the on-demand eCommerce SaaS platform that enables small and large-scale businesses to launch their eCommerce stores, has partnered with sports marketing firm Moyal Enterprises to expand its reach into the sports ecosystem.

Moyal Enterprises’ expertise will allow collegiate and professional athletes to leverage Launch Cart to monetize their expanding personal brands, empowering them to sell their products in an efficient and secure process.

“Moyal Enterprises, led by CEO Arielle Moyal, will be the bridge between our platform and athletes looking to maximize their potential in the eCommerce world,” said Greg Writer, CEO, and Founder of Launch Cart. “This partnership will allow Launch Cart to expand its reach into an ever-growing sphere, creating powerful relationships that will lead to long-term sustainable success.”

Moyal will join the Launch Cart Board of Advisors, guiding its venture into the sports world as Launch Cart becomes an indispensable vendor for industry-leading athletic brands allowing it to tap into the Source & Sell Marketplace.

“Launch Cart has a tremendous amount of untapped potential in the sports world,” said Moyal. “As student and professional athletes grow and monetize their brands, they’ll find a powerful ally in the eCommerce space with Launch Cart. It is an exciting time to join their Board of Advisors, and I am looking forward to the continued growth of the brand and its partnerships.”

Athletes and sports enterprises are taking better control of their brands with Launch Cart's fully immersive and versatile platform, allowing them to monetize their following through eCommerce and branded merchandise. Launch Cart makes controlling production, fulfillment, and upfront inventory efficient. While competitors may have SaaS capabilities, Launch Cart provides built-in features and revenue optimization tools that make them the preferred platform for those serious about their eCommerce business.

About Moyal Enterprises

A disruptor among sports marketing agencies, Moyal Enterprises focuses on marketing, PR, digital, post-career, and philanthropy services for professional and collegiate athletes, as well as work alongside sports agencies, teams, and sports brands as a bridge for building and executing unique and powerful solutions.

Moyal Enterprises is an expert in strategies for teams, agencies, and sports brands on how to navigate the athlete space and develop the right player-driven programs or make revenue for clients. Additional advisement for companies in business development strategy for growth in the sports market, imparting solutions to issues that can arise, providing neutral management direction, alignment with the growing women’s sports market, and all other needs included among the sports ecosystem are offered.

About Launch Cart

Launch Cart is a SaaS tech company creating a better, faster, higher-converting eCommerce platform with an integrated Source and Sell Marketplace that will lower the barrier of entry worldwide for tens of millions of entrepreneurs to build an online eCommerce business while creating a distribution channel for brands and manufacturers globally. For more information, visit https://LaunchCart.com

Launch Cart, a cloud-based eCommerce platform, that includes features not found on competing platforms like Shopify (Symbol SHOP), Big Commerce (Symbol BIGC), WooCommerce, and Wix that include Customer Reviews, Live Stream Selling, Order Bumps, a WYSIWYG Checkout Page Editor, and Page Builder and post-checkout, one-click upsells, and downsells.

Launch Cart is building an integrated Source & Sell Marketplace that allows brands and manufacturers to list their catalog of products in the marketplace at wholesale costs, allowing Launch Cart sellers to sell these products on a drop-ship basis. This unique on-demand product sourcing marketplace allows Launch Cart sellers to offer products for sale on their storefronts without upfront inventory costs, backend fulfillment, or supply chain logistics.

