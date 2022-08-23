Global Biochar Market to Grow by 13.4% Annually Through 2028

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biochar Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



MARKET OUTLOOK

The publisher's report states that the global biochar market is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 13.40% in value and 10.34% in volume over the forecasted period 2022-2028.



Factors such as favorable initiatives, availability of cheap feedstock, and reliable energy flow are driving the growth of the biochar market. Additionally, the ability of biochar to sequester carbon is among the major factors supporting the studied market's growth.



However, high cost, lack of demonstration projects, and contamination of biochar are impeding the overall development of the biochar market globally.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global biochar market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.



The Middle East and Africa is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the biochar market. Biochar is gaining significant traction in Turkey due to its wide application area. Several rural people face financial issues as their livelihood primarily depends on agriculture. Hence, to overcome this issue, agricultural productivity must be increased, leading to the development of biochar from agricultural residues. Therefore, the use of biochar to improve crop yields is expected to drive the biochar market's growth in the region over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. GLOBAL BIOCHAR MARKET - SUMMARY



2. INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Biochar Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Pyrolysis is the Most Common Technique for Biochar Production

2.2.2. Agriculture Dominates the Application Segment

2.2.3. Growing Need to Avoid Biochar Loss During Application and Transportation

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Regulatory Framework

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Product Launches & Developments

2.9.2. Partnerships & Agreements

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Favorable Initiatives

2.10.2. Availability of Cheap Feedstock

2.10.3. Ability of Biochar to Sequester Carbon

2.10.4. Reliable and Constant Energy Flow

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. High Cost

2.11.2. Lack of Demonstration Projects

2.11.3. Contamination of Biochar and Its Feedstock

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Opportunities for Biochar Market in the Future

2.12.2. Growth in the Organic Farming Industry



3. GLOBAL BIOCHAR MARKET - BY TECHNOLOGY (VALUE IN $ MILLION)

3.1. Slow Pyrolysis

3.2. Fast Pyrolysis

3.3. Gasification

3.4. Intermediate Pyrolysis

3.5. Hydrothermal Carbonization

3.6. Microwave Pyrolysis



4. GLOBAL BIOCHAR MARKET - BY FEEDSTOCK (VALUE IN $ MILLION)

4.1. Forestry Waste

4.2. Agriculture Waste

4.3. Biomass Plantation

4.4. Residential Waste

4.5. Animal Manure



5. GLOBAL BIOCHAR MARKET - BY APPLICATION (VALUE IN $ MILLION)

5.1. Agriculture and Livestock

5.2. Air, Soil, and Water Treatment

5.3. Horticulture

5.4. Industries



6. GLOBAL BIOCHAR MARKET - REGIONAL OUTLOOK (VALUE IN $ MILLION & VOLUME IN KILOTON)



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



8. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY & SCOPE



Companies Mentioned

Air Terra

Airex Energy

Anulekh Agrotech Pvt Ltd

Arsta Eco

Biochar Industries

Bioenergy Earth Systems

Carbofex

Carbon Gold

Carbons Finland Oy

Farm2Energy

Novo Carbo

Pacific Biochar

Pyreg GmbH

Pyrotech Energy

Renewable Carbon Resources Australia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32cmil