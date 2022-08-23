Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Novel Vaccines Providing Immunization Against Both Infectious & Non-Communicable Diseases Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2022: By Vaccine, By Technology, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pediatric vaccine market is expected to grow from $31.44 billion in 2021 to $36.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The market is expected to reach $57.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.



The main types of pediatric vaccines are monovalent and multivalent. A monovalent vaccine is made up of only one antigen strain. The technology used include live attenuated, inactivated, toxoid, conjugate and other technologies to provide immunity from infectious disease, allergy and cancer.



North America was the largest region in the pediatric vaccines market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as tuberculosis, diphtheria, and pneumonia in the age group of 15 years and below will contribute to the growth of the pediatric vaccines market. The risk of severe disease outcomes and complications of infectious diseases are increasing in children and adolescents with chronic conditions. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence irose by 57% in the year 2020. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases among children rises the demand for immunization from chronic diseases, hence, driving the pediatric vaccines market's growth.



Vaccine refusal by parents for their children is a prevailing tradition in many countries. Among the reasons for withholding children for vaccination are lack of knowledge, religious and philosophical objections, exaggerated concerns regarding vaccine safety, and others.

According to a nationwide survey found that over half (51%) of pediatric services in the United States have the policy to dismiss families that refuse childhood vaccines. 37% of pediatricians themselves said they often dismissed families for refusing vaccines, and 6% said they would dismiss a family for choosing to reach out to crucial early vaccines. Governments are imposing laws and organizing awareness programs to overcome parent's and family's resistance to the child's vaccine, but are unable to impose any strict rules against parents' refusal for children's immunization, which may hinder the pediatric vaccines market's growth.



The demand for novel vaccines is steadily growing to deliver improved immunization against challenging infectious diseases (e.g. tuberculosis, HIV/ AIDS) and non-communicable chronic diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Novel approaches to vaccine development include structural immunogenic design, gene-based vaccine platforms, and effective adjuvant recombinant antigen formulations.

To meet the increasing demand for novel vaccines, there is a continuous quest for pediatric vaccine manufacturers and developers for innovation of vaccine design and manufacturing technologies. For instance, in January 2020, Hilleman laboratories, global research, and development organization, has announced their plans to develop a novel vaccine against Group B Streptococcus, a major cause for neonatal infections in women, in the area of maternal and child health.

