3D Concrete Printings Market 2022-2027 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

The global 3D Concrete Printings market size was valued at USD 1361.32 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1669.82 million by 2027.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Printer

Print material

Print service

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

3D House

Commercial Building

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of 3D Concrete Printings including: -

HuaShang LuHai

Cazza Construction Technologies

BetAbram

Andrew Rudenko

Laing O'Rourke(FreeFAB)

Constructions-3D

ICON

Winsun Global

CyBe Construction

XtreeE

Sika Group

Rohaco

D-Shape Enterprises

Apis Cor

