With 5.5% CAGR, Health Insurance Market Size to Reach USD 3,038.6 Billion [2021-2028]

Pune, India, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global health insurance market size is set to reach USD 3,038.6 billion by 2028. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in a new study, titled, ““Health Insurance Market, 2021-2028.” The study further mentions that the market stood at USD 1,966.6 billion in 2020. It would exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period between 2021-2028. Several government and private agencies are introducing new schemes to attract more customers. In December 2020, for instance, ICICI Lombard unveiled its latest ‘ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance’ featuring unique benefits and health plans.

Latest Industry Developments:

June 2021 – Anthem Inc., completed the acquisition of MMM Holdings Inc along with its Medicare Advantage (MA) Plan, affiliated companies and Medicaid plan.This acquisition will allow Anthem to serve Puerto Rico consumers with Medicare and Medicaid plan.

November 2018: Aetna and CVS Health closed the merger of USD 69 billion. This would blend the former’s insurance business with the latter’s pharmacies. Both companies aim to simplify how customers access healthcare by making it cost-effective.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/health-insurance-market-101985





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 3,038.6 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 2,088.5 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 135





Report Coverage-

The report provides intelligent insights on new product developments, R&D activities, and future technologies. At the same time, it delivers elaborate information about recent investments, developments, and untapped geographies. Besides, our analysts have conducted an assessment of manufacturing capabilities, strategies, and shares of renowned players.

Drivers & Restraints-

Emergence of Unique Healthcare Plans by Firms to Bolster Growth

The rising launch of state-of-the-art smartphone apps and new insurance schemes by various prominent companies would contribute to the market growth in the near future. Allianz Care, for instance, introduced its new suite of private health insurance plans in November 2019. These were specially developed for modern families. The new offering provides families, couples, and private individuals more control over their international healthcare policy. Similarly, in February 2021, Bharti AXA General Insurance launched a new healthcare offering named Health AdvantEDGE to deliver holistic protection against high expenses associated with medical emergencies amid COVID-19. However, strict norms governing the verification of plans to prevent fraudulent insurance claims may hinder growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/health-insurance-market-101985





Segmentation-

Private Providers Segment to Dominate Backed by Their Increasing Presence

Based on end-users, the market is divided into individuals and corporates. By the network provider, it is segmented into provider organizations (PPOs), point of services (POS), health maintenance organization (HMOs), and exclusive provider organizations (EPOs). Based on insurance type, it is segregated into medical insurance, critical illness insurance, and others. Here’s a brief note of the service provider criterion:

By Service Provider: The market is bifurcated into private providers and public providers. Amongst them, the private providers segment is expected to dominate in terms of the health insurance market share throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the surging entrance of these providers in developing economies worldwide.

Health Insurance Market Segmentation By Service Provider Private Providers

Public Providers By Product Type Medical Insurance

Critical Illness Insurance

Others By Network Provider Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)

Point of Services (POS)

Health Maintenance Organization (HMOs)

Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)





Quick Buy - Health Insurance Market Size: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101985





Regional Insights-

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders to Propel Growth in Asia Pacific

North America : The market in this region stood at USD 953.7 billion in 2020. It is likely to remain in the leading position in the upcoming years backed by the expensive nature of medical products. At the same time, the increasing population opting for various health insurance policies would aid regional growth.

: The market in this region stood at in 2020. It is likely to remain in the leading position in the upcoming years backed by the expensive nature of medical products. At the same time, the increasing population opting for various health insurance policies would aid regional growth. Europe : Europe will remain in the second position because of the increasing awareness of the benefits of possessing health insurance plans. Also, governments of several European countries have made it mandatory for citizens to have at least one insurance policy.

: Europe will remain in the second position because of the increasing awareness of the benefits of possessing health insurance plans. Also, governments of several European countries have made it mandatory for citizens to have at least one insurance policy. Asia Pacific: The region is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period on account of the surging cases of chronic diseases and increasing population in developing countries, such as India and China.

A list of reputed health insurance companies operating in the global market:

CVS Health Corporation (Aetna health) (Woonsocket, U.S.)

Humana Inc (Louisville, U.S.)

Centene Corporation (St. Louis, U.S.)

Cigna Corporation (Bloomfield, U.S.)

United HealthCare Services, Inc (Edina, U.S.)

Allianz (Munich, Germany)

National Insurance Company Limited. (Kolkata, India)

Anthem Health Insurance (Indianapolis, Indiana)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (Tampa, U.S.)

Bupa Global (London, U.K.)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/health-insurance-market-101985





Table of Content:

North America Health Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider Private Providers Public Providers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Medical Insurance Critical Illness Insurance Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Network Provider Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs) Point of Services (POS) Health Maintenance Organization (HMOs) Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Corporates Individuals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S.

Europe Health Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider Private Providers Public Providers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Medical Insurance Critical Illness Insurance Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Network Provider Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs) Point of Services (POS) Health Maintenance Organization (HMOs) Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Corporates Individuals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region U.K.



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider Private Providers Public Providers



Germany



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider Private Providers Public Providers



Asia Pacific Health Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider Private Providers Public Providers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Medical Insurance Critical Illness Insurance Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Network Provider Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs) Point of Services (POS) Health Maintenance Organization (HMOs) Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Corporates Individuals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Japan



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider Private Providers Public Providers



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider Private Providers Public Providers



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider Private Providers Public Providers



TOC Continued……





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/health-insurance-market-101985





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Pune, Maharashtra, India.

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245