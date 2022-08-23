Global passive fire proofing system market size to grow substantially during 2021-2027

Pune, India, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global passive fire proofing system market is estimated to gain steady momentum during 2021-2027, thus garnering impressive revenues in the coming years.





The document furnishes the market share and growth rate forecast for each segment that is assisting in augmenting wealth creation in the industry. It mentions the regions that are amplifying profits during the analysis period as well as the companies that are employing impactful strategies to create a strong competitive environment during the review period.

The growth of market can be accredited to the flourishing construction sector and subsequent demand for innovative devices to prevent fire hazards, focus on developing premium quality & reliable fire protection infrastructure, and surging fire incidences across the world.

Notably, fire proofing systems are important to keep the buildings and occupants safe from the accidents.

Moreover, governments are providing financial assistance to firms that are engaged in developing fireproofing solutions for the public infrastructure, which is further accelerating industry development.

Regional Analysis:

North America:

North America passive fire proofing system market is slated to reach a valuation of USD 9 billion by the end of forecast period, owing to the soaring adoption of active & passive systems across residential and institutional sectors. Besides, since the installation cost is high, hence, surging income level and rapid urbanization are further aiding the product uptake. North America passive fire proofing system industry outlook will continue to be progressive as leading organizations, including Saint-Gobain S.A., Assa Abloy AB, UK Performance Doorsets Ltd., Chase Industries, Inc., Mesker Openings Group, and Halton Group, among many others are involved in the production of passive fire proofing systems for residential, institutional, and commercial end-users.

Asia Pacific:

Asia Pacific passive fire proofing system market is expected to reach 6.5 billion by the end of review period. A majority of real estate developers are emphasizing on incorporating fire proofing systems in blueprints to ensure the safety of residential & commercial clients. China market is slated to cross USD 3 billion during the assessment period, due to flourishing construction and industrial sectors. The compartmentalization application will hold more than 40% of Asia Pacific passive fireproofing system market share by 2027. This application is considered one of the best strategies to reduce fire or minimize the overall costs incurred through damages. Commercial complexes, such as hotels, malls, and restaurants are being constructed on a large scale, thereby fueling system adoption.

Europe:

Europe passive fire proofing system market is anticipated to cross USD 7 billion by 2027, due to several new infrastructure projects, construction of new hospitals & airports across major metro cities, and increasing fire accidents in several establishments and corporate spaces. Europe fire-resistant glasses market share is on the rise and contributed about 14.5% toward the total market revenue during 2020. The long-term fire protection offered by these products is enhancing their penetration across Germany and Spain. Glass is known to be an efficient fire barrier, preventing fires from spreading to other areas in a building. Due to the advantages of the material, it is being used in building openings, glass partitions, and glass doors. Low maintenance and effective temperature radiation are some key product properties fueling industry forecast.

Segmental overview:

Based on product type, the fire-resistant walls & floors vertical of worldwide passive fire proofing system market is projected to garner notable returns by the end of the speculated timeline, owing to the ability of walls & floors to reduce smoke, flames, & toxic gases during a fire accident, thus increasing the lifespan of buildings.

In terms of application scope, the compartmentalization segment is likely to record significant expansion during the study period, owing to its utilization in controlling fire and reducing overall costs incurred in damages. Besides, commercial complexes like malls, restaurants, etc. are being built on a large scale which is further driving segmental growth.

Regarding end-user ambit, the residential segment is predicted to record positive growth during the research period, due to the rising awareness of homeowners about the advantages of fireproofing solutions, given the multiple fire safety campaigns launched by governments.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players in global passive fire proofing system industry are Rockwool A/S, Pyroplex Ltd., Assa Abloy AB, Tremco Inc., Hormann KG Verkaufsgesellschaft, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Rapp Bomek AS, The 3M Company, Stonhard Inc., Chase Industries Inc., Ruskin Company, UK Performance Doorsets Ltd., Halton Group, Asahi India Glass Limited, Isolatek International Corporation, Mesker Openings Group, and Pro Material Solutions among others.

Global Passive Fire Proofing System Market, By Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Fire Resistance Walls & Floors

Fire Dampers

Fire Doors

Fire Stops

Fire Resistance Glasses

Structural Steel Protection

Others (Fire Curtains, Ceilings)

Global Passive Fire Proofing System Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Structural Fire Protection

Compartmentalization

Fire Stopping Materials

Opening Protection

Global Passive Fire Proofing System Market, By End-User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Global Passive Fire Proofing System Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

China

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Global Passive Fire Proofing System Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Rockwool A/S

Pyroplex Ltd.

Assa Abloy AB

Tremco Inc.

Hormann KG Verkaufsgesellschaft

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Rapp Bomek AS

The 3M Company

Stonhard Inc.

Chase Industries Inc.

Mesker Openings Group

Ruskin Company

UK Performance Doorsets Ltd.

Halton Group

Asahi India Glass Limited

Isolatek International Corporation

Pro Material Solutions

