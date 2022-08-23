Global Agrochemicals Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Agrochemicals Going Off-Patent & Accelerating Adoption of Biopesticides Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agrochemicals Market (Fertilizers, Herbicides, Fungicides & Insecticides): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global agrochemicals market is expected to reach US$322.4 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.98%, over the period 2022-2026.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Food Supplies Across the Globe

Expanding Railway Network

Growing Deficit in Arable Lands

Escalating Animal Husbandry Sector

Surging Sales of Mineral Fertilizers

Key Trends and Developments

Increasing Number of Agrochemicals Going Off-Patent

Accelerating Adoption of Biopesticides

Rising Adoption of Precision Farming

Favorable Government Policies

Challenges

Rapid Growth of Organic Food Industry

Safety Issues with the Use of Agrochemicals

High Development Cost of Agrochemicals

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global agrochemicals market segmented on the basis of product, application and region with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World) have been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Agrochemicals Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Agrochemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Agrochemicals Market by Value

4.3.2 North America Agrochemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 The U.S. Agrochemicals Market by Value

4.3.4 The U.S. Agrochemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.3.5 The U.S. Agrochemicals Market by Product

4.3.6 The U.S. Agrochemicals Product Market by Value

4.3.7 The U.S. Agrochemicals Product Market Forecast by Value

4.4 RoW

4.4.1 RoW Agrochemicals Market by Value

4.4.2 RoW Agrochemicals Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand of Food Supplies Across the Globe

5.1.2 Expanding Railway Network

5.1.3 Growing Deficit in Arable Lands

5.1.4 Escalating Animal Husbandry Sector

5.1.5 Surging Sales of Mineral Fertilizers

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Number of Agrochemicals Going Off-Patent

5.2.2 Accelerating Adoption of Biopesticides

5.2.3 Rising Adoption of Precision Farming

5.2.4 Favorable Government Policies

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rapid Growth of Organic Food Industry

5.3.2 Safety Issues with the Use of Agrochemicals

5.3.3 High Development Cost of Agrochemicals



Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Syngenta Group

Corteva, Inc.

FMC Corporation

