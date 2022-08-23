Automotive In-Wheel Motors Market is expected to grow at a 38.0% CAGR during forecast period 2022-2027 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the automotive in-wheel motors market is anticipated to reach an absolute dollar opportunity with a year-on-year growth rate of 38.0% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 2,127.5 Mn by the end of 2022. The global automotive in-wheel motor sales were roughly estimated at US$ 1,541.4 Mn. The market is projected to forecast robust growth by 2027, reaching a valuation of US$ 10,650.2 Mn.



Future Market Insights anticipates a comparison and review analysis of the dynamics of the automotive In-wheel motors market, which is primarily impacted by consumer desire for increased comfort, convenience, and safety in cars in industrialized economies.

FMI analysis reveals a reduction of 282 units between the BPS values identified in the automotive in-wheel motor market in H1, 2022 - Outlook over H1, 2022 Projected. Notably, the market is predicted to contract by 176 BPS in H1 -2022 compared to H1, 2021.

Key Takeaways

The market for automobile in-wheel motors is anticipated to showcase a phenomenal growth rate due to features such as contemporary infotainment systems, steering-mounted controls, central controllers, and telematics along with several benefits of luxury, and comfort, security, and safety.

The radial flux automotive in-wheel motors category is expected to witness significant usage in high-performance automobiles as they are simple to manufacture. Axial flux automotive in-wheel motors, on the other hand, provide excellent performance and are expected to rise in popularity during the assessment period.

The motors cannot be separated from the wheels because of which they will never experience greater no-load and part-load losses. In order to achieve the desired performance, it is vital to use a large motor which has a substantial impact on the drivetrain’s cost.

An automobile in-wheel motor is a crucial part of the transmission system that powers an electric vehicle’s wheel, which helps provide better control. The usage of automobile in-wheel motors is diverse in all-electric vehicles, including heavy commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles.

On the basis of value, the APAC market is projected to dominate the global automotive in-wheel motors market by 2022, and it is predicted to rise throughout the projection period. APAC automotive in-wheel motors market is projected to be the prominent market throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 41.6% by value over the forecast period.

Environmental issues are the major concerns that have contributed to the surge in electric vehicle demand. More and more countries are offering subsidies and several governments have seen a reduction in sales of conventional car sales, resulting in the switch to encourage consumers to buy electric vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

Protean Electric, Elaphe, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Printed Motor Works, NTN, TM4, HEINZMANN GmbH & Co. KG, and YASA Limited are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

The global automotive in-wheel motors market is concentrated with Tier-1 and Tier-2 manufacturers which account for the majority of the industry. Widespread collaboration, product launches, and acquisitions are the major strategies used by in-wheel motors manufacturers. In the global market, several automotive In-Wheel motor manufacturers are focusing only on creating efficient axial flux automotive In-Wheel motors.

Automotive In-Wheel Motors Market By Segmentation

By Product Type:

Axial Flux Motor

Radial Flux Motor

By Technology:

BEV

HEV

PHEV





By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Cooling:

Air Cooled

Liquid Cooled

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APAC

MEA

More Insights into the Automotive In-Wheel Motors Market

The United States is expected to lead the global automotive in-wheel motors market by accounting for a total of 88% of the North American market share. Owing to the increase in demand for improved convenience, safety, and comfort in automobiles in industrialized economies is expected to bolster growth in the market.

Backed by several features such as steering-mounted controls, modern infotainment systems, telematics, and central controllers, as well as comfort, safety, luxury, and security benefits, are in high demand and are expected to boost market sales across the forecast period.

Germany is anticipated to surge at a robust CAGR of 42.9% in the global automotive in-wheel motors industry accounting for an increasing number of vehicles in the country during the assessment period.

China is expected to emerge as a lucrative growth opportunity by accounting for nearly 93% of the APAC in-wheel motor market in 2022. Owing to the strong surge in EV sales, it is likely to be the fastest growing market for in-wheel motors. Due to China's vast EV industry, leading players such as Protean Electric and Elaphe are already making attempts to enhance their position.

Table of Content

1. Global Automotive In Wheel Motors Market - Executive Summary

2. Global Automotive In Wheel Motors Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.1.1. Global Automotive In Wheel Motors Market Taxonomy

2.1.2. Global Automotive In Wheel Motors Market Definition

2.2. Global Automotive In Wheel Motors Market Size (US$ Mn & Volume) and Forecast, 2013-2027

2.2.1. Global Automotive In Wheel Motors Market Y-o-Y Growth

2.3. Global Automotive In Wheel Motors Market Dynamics

2.4. Supply Chain

2.5. Cost Structure

2.6. Pricing Analysis

2.7. Raw Material Sourcing Strategy and Analysis

2.8. Service Provider List

2.9. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

3. Global Automotive In Wheel Motors Market Analysis and Forecast 2013-2027

3.1. Global Automotive In Wheel Motors Market Analysis 2013-21 and Forecast 2022-27, by Product Type

3.1.1. Axial Flux Motor Market Analysis 2013-21 and Forecast 2022-27

3.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.2. Radial Flux Motor Market Analysis 2013-21 and Forecast 2022-27

Read More TOC

