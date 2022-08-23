Foghorn Therapeutics Provides Further Update on FHD-286 Phase I Study in Relapsed/Refractory AML/MDS

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that modulate gene expression through selectively targeting the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a full clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286, an inhibitor of BRG1/BRM, in relapsed and/or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The dose escalation Phase 1 study of FHD-286 in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) continues per protocol. The company plans to report data from the mUM study in the first half of 2023.



The full clinical hold in the AML/MDS study is due to the observation, in the data submitted in response to the partial hold, of additional suspected cases of fatal differentiation syndrome believed to be associated with FHD-286. Differentiation syndrome is associated with AML/MDS therapeutics that induce differentiation, an effect that has been seen with, and is believed to be on-target for, the proposed mechanism of action for FHD-286. The FDA has additional questions and requires further analyses before the clinical hold may be lifted.

“We are committed to patient safety and will work with the FDA to address the agency’s questions and provide further analyses to resolve the clinical hold as soon as possible,” said Foghorn CEO Adrian Gottschalk.

About FHD-286

FHD-286 is a highly potent, selective, allosteric and orally available, small-molecule, enzymatic inhibitor of BRG1 and BRM, two highly similar proteins that are the ATPases, or the catalytic engines across all forms of the BAF complex, one of the key regulators of the chromatin regulatory system. In preclinical studies, FHD-286 has shown anti-tumor activity across a broad range of malignancies including both hematologic and solid tumors. To learn more about these studies please visit ClinicalTrials.gov. (Link here for metastatic uveal melanoma and here for AML and MDS).

About AML

Adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow and the most common type of acute leukemia in adults. AML is a diverse disease associated with multiple genetic mutations. It is diagnosed in about 20,000 people every year in the United States.

About Uveal Melanoma

Uveal (intraocular) melanoma (UM) is a rare eye cancer that forms from cells that make melanin in the iris, ciliary body, and choroid. It is the most common eye cancer in adults. It is diagnosed in about 2,000 adults every year in the United States and occurs most often in lightly pigmented individuals with a median age of 55 years. However, it can occur in all races and at any age. UM metastasizes in approximately 50% of cases, leading to very poor prognosis.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the company, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

