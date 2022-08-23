Lucira Health to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced that the company will participate in the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase on August 31st, 2022.



Lucira’s management is scheduled to present virtually at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed through the Events and Presentations page of the Lucira website.

Those parties interested in registering for the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative infectious disease tests to make lab-quality diagnostics more accessible. Lucira designed its test platform to provide accurate, reliable, PCR-quality test results anywhere and at any time. Beyond its already commercialized COVID-19 and COVID-19 & Flu Tests, Lucira is working on new diagnostic tests for respiratory infections and other categories including women’s health and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

