BOS Reports Second Quarter of the Year 2022 Financial Results

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the second quarter of the year 2022.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 grew by 12% to $10.3 million from $9.2 million in the comparable quarter last year.

Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2022 improved to 21.4%, compared to 17.3% in the comparable quarter last year.

Operating profit for the second quarter grew by 315% to $537,000 compared to an operating profit of $129,000 in the comparable quarter last year.

EBITDA for the second quarter increased to $652,000 from $207,000 in the comparable quarter last year.

Financial expenses for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $378,000 compared to a financial income of $13,000 in the comparable quarter last year. This increase in expenses is attributed to foreign exchange differences between the Israeli NIS and the US dollar.



As of June 30, 2022, we had $3.2 million of net assets linked to the Israeli NIS. The devaluation of the Israeli NIS against the US dollar by 10.2% during the second quarter of 2022 caused expenses in the amount of $320,000. Conversely, this devaluation reduced our operating expenses by approximately $40,000. The devaluation of the US dollar against the Israeli NIS commencing July 1, 2022, is expected to generate income from foreign exchange differences in the third quarter of 2022.

As a result of the above, net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $159,000 or $0.03 per basic share compared to a net income of $141,000 or $0.03 per basic share in the comparable quarter last year.

Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO stated: "I am encouraged by the growth of 27.6% in revenues and of 175% in operating profit in the first six months of the year 2022 as compared to the corresponding period last year. We have a relatively strong backlog that is expected to support this trend in the second half of 2022. This advances us towards meeting our financial targets for the year 2022, which are revenues of over $35 million (compared to $33.6 million in the year 2021) and net income in excess of $1 million (compared to a net income of $451,000 in the year 2021.)”

Ziv Dekel, BOS's Chairman stated: “During the first half of 2022, the Company continued the execution of its turnaround process, which has led to encouraging financial results. Led by Eyal, BOS' management is focused on growth initiatives, and is working diligently towards realizing its potential.”

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.



Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.



Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for industrial and logistic processes.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, failure to successfully integrate and achieve the potential benefits of the acquisition of the business operations of Imdecol Ltd. (the Robotics business line) and of Dagesh Inventory Counting and Maintenance Ltd., inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues $ 21,138 $ 16,557 $ 10,350 $ 9,229 Cost of revenues 16,667 13,274 8,130 7,626 Gross profit 4,471 3,283 2,220 1,603 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 87 114 36 54 Sales and marketing 2,340 1,929 1,176 977 General and administrative 999 877 471 443 Acquisition expenses 44 - - - Total operating costs and expenses 3,470 2,920 1,683 1,474 Operating income 1,001 363 537 129 Financial income (expenses), net (529 ) (98 ) (378 ) 13 Income before taxes on income 472 265 159 142 Taxes on income - (1 ) - (1 ) Net income $ 472 $ 264 $ 159 $ 141 Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,395 5,188 5,538 5,219 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,438 5,216 5,570 5,252 Number of outstanding shares as of June 30, 2022 and 2021 5,702 5,224 5,702 5,224









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 (Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,120 $ 1,875 Restricted bank deposits 130 242 Trade receivables 10,039 9,209 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,324 977 Inventories 5,618 5,567 Total current assets 18,231 17,870 LONG-TERM ASSETS 160 150 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,373 1,097 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 721 944 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 548 20 GOODWILL 4,895 4,676 Total assets $ 25,928 $ 24,757









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans $ 573 $ 740 Operating lease liabilities, current 352 538 Trade payables 6,031 5,200 Employees and payroll accruals 992 996 Deferred revenues 422 917 Advances net of inventory in process 144 249 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 335 112 Total current liabilities 8,849 8,752 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 317 681 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 403 565 Long term deferred revenues 327 132 Accrued severance pay 249 280 Total long-term liabilities 1,296 1,658 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 15,783 14,347 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25, 928 $ 24,757









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands)

Six months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income $ 1,001 $ 363 $ 537 $ 129 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 45 10 31 5 Stock-based compensation 50 31 25 16 Depreciation 118 111 60 57 EBITDA $ 1,214 $ 515 $ 653 $ 207









SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions

Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2022 Revenues $ 7,693 $ 12,873 $ 572 $ - $ 21,138 Gross profit (loss) 1,915 2,575 (19 ) - 4,471 Allocated operating expenses 1,209 1,585 271 - 3,065 Acquisition expenses 44 - - - 44 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 361 Income (loss) from operations $ 662 $ 990 $ (290 ) - 1,001 Financial expenses and tax on income (529 ) Net income $ 472 RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions

Intelligent

Robotics

Intercompany

Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2021 Revenues $ 6,322 $ 9,249 $ 1,036 $ (50 ) $ 16,557 Gross profit 1,553 1,699 31 - 3,283 Allocated operating expenses 1,112 1,148 336 - 2,596 Unallocated operating expenses* 324 Income (loss) from operations $ 441 $ 551 $ (305 ) 363 Financial expenses and tax on income $ (99 ) Net income $ 264

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID

Supply

Chain

Solutions

Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany

Consolidated

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Revenues $ 3,590 $ 6,366 $ 394 $ - $ 10,350 Gross profit 885 1,332 3 - 2,220 Allocated operating expenses 566 809 129 - 1,504 Unallocated operating expenses* - 179 Income (loss) from operations $ 319 $ 523 $ (126 ) - 537 Financial expenses and tax on income 378 Net income $ 159 RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions

Intelligent

Robotics

Intercompany

Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2021 Revenues $ 3,374 $ 5,295 $ 582 $ (22 ) $ 9,229 Gross profit (loss) 706 1,050 (153 ) - 1,603 Allocated operating expenses 567 612 138 - 1,319 Unallocated operating expenses* 155 - - - Income (loss) from operations $ 139 $ 438 $ (291 ) - 129 Financial income and tax on income 12 Net income $ 141





* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.





