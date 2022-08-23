English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions August 23, 2022 at 2 pm

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ilari Koskelo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18705/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 95 Unit price: 0.636 EUR

(2): Volume: 83 Unit price: 0.636 EUR

(3): Volume: 1747 Unit price: 0.636 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1925 Volume weighted average price: 0.636 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-08-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.63 EUR

(2): Volume: 2752 Unit price: 0.63 EUR

(3): Volume: 323 Unit price: 0.63 EUR

(4): Volume: 1317 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(5): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(6): Volume: 4000 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(8): Volume: 3884 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(9): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(10): Volume: 8549 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 33075 Volume weighted average price: 0.63302 EUR

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

