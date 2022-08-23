Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market Analysis/Growth Report 2022: Transformative Mega Trends Drive the Growth of the Market - Growth of Network Traffic, Data, Speeds, and Devices

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Remote working and online learning have transformed the fixed broadband market in Asia-Pacific

These market trends drove up usage of high-data- and high-bandwidth-intensive applications, such as telecommuting, video conferencing and streaming, which increased the demand for high-speed and reliable internet connectivity. However, the growing adoption of digital applications, intelligent connections, and computing devices within the household and enterprise are adding a constraint to the current fixed-line network infrastructure.

Customers, including residential end users, small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises, are experiencing weak performance in network speeds, bandwidth, and coverage. Although the demand for fixed broadband has increased, it has shifted to residential and rural areas, where internet connectivity is expensive, unavailable, or insufficient.

Thus, the digital divide in the Asia-Pacific region has widened and is further as a large portion of the region's population still does not have access to the internet. Accessibility and affordability are the top growth drivers of fixed broadband services.

Service providers are developing new business models and are increasing innovation and investment to address the market challenges and capture growth opportunities. Governments and regulatory bodies continue to play a vital role through their national broadband plans that reduce cost and drive adoption.

Consequently, the number of service providers such as mobile network operators, internet service providers, cable service providers, and satellite service providers have increased due to new fixed-line players, open access and wholesale agreements, and rising network alternatives.

Service providers are competing by accelerating the rollout of network infrastructure, such as fiber, fixed wireless access, satellite broadband, and 5G, to meet pressing market demand and capture growth opportunities. They are also offering value-added services, such as SD-WAN and managed network services, and bundled package plans that include content and networking gear.

As a result, service providers can drive the migration of customers to higher-tier packages, improve customer experience, and enable revenue growth. Infrastructure sharing, market consolidation, and ecosystem partnership are strategies that can help capture growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Fixed Broadband

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

The Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic on the Fixed Broadband Market in Asia-Pacific

Growth of Network Traffic, Data, Speeds, and Devices

National Broadband Plans

Technological Overview of Fixed Broadband

Increasing Availability of Fixed Broadband

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fixed Broadband Market

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Value Chain

Growth Driver

Growth Restraints

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End-User

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Subscriber Forecast

Subscriber Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis by Service Providers

Revenue Share Analysis by Service Provider

Competitive Analysis - Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

Competitive Analysis - Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Competitive Analysis - Satellite Service Providers

Competitive Analysis - Cable Service Providers

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Residential

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Small and Medium Enterprises

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Large Enterprises

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Fixed Broadband Market

Growth Opportunity 1: 5G Fixed Wireless Access

Growth Opportunity 2: SD-WAN and Managed Network Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Satellite Broadband

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fq63d