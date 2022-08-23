Plato Gold Reports on Magnetic Airborne Survey And Drill Hole Targets in Marriott Property

Toronto, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC) (OTCQB: NIOVF) (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) (“Plato” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has identified gold drill hole targets on its Marriott Property, Matheson, Ontario as a result of interpretation of a 2022 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) magnetic airborne geophysics survey. The drill hole targets correspond to magnetic highs anomalies and the intersection of regional E-W faults and NE-SW and NW-SE cross faults. The drill targets are within the Destor-Porcupine Deformation Zone of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt which is known to regionally host gold mines.



Figure 1: Total Magnetic Intensity and historic drill holes for Marriott Property

The total magnetic intensity map shows three magnetic high anomalies: one is a continuous E-W magnetic anomaly which corresponds to the iron-rich tholeiitic basalts according to the local geology map (Figure 1). There is a second E-W magnetic anomaly along Highway 101 which also corresponds to iron-rich tholeiitic basalt. There is a third E-W magnetic anomaly in the SW corner of the Property.

Figure 2: Proposed drill holes and interpreted regional and cross faults based

on the First Vertical Derivative, Marriott Property.

The first vertical derivative and the total magnetic intensity reduced to pole maps were used to identify interpreted regional and cross faults (Figure 2). The E-W regional faults correspond to the lithology boundaries between the iron-rich tholeittic basalt and the magnesium-rich tholeiitic basalt according to the local geology map and the Destor-Porcupine Deformation Zone. Cross cutting faults were identified with three orientations: NE-SW, NW-SE and N-S using the UAV magnetic data on the Marriott Property. Regionally cross faults were previously identified with these orientations but not in as much detail on the Property as from this UAV magnetic survey.

Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd’s (“Pioneer”) conducted an airborne magnetic survey using an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) on the entire Marriott Property between Feb. 13 and Mar. 4, 2022 on behalf of Plato Gold. The purpose of this survey was to obtain better resolution magnetic data than the historic surveys. Data collection for this survey area was conducted at multiple resolutions: 25 m spaced lines with 250 m spaced tie lines for the Northern Survey area, and 50 m spaced lines and 500 m tie lines for the Southern Survey area. Line direction was N-S (000°) and the tie lines were E-W. The total line km is 573.593. The nominal magnetic sensor altitude above ground level (AGL) was set to 40 m.

The technical information found within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Julie Selway, Ph.D., P. Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Plato Gold Corp .

Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTC Markets, and Frankfurt Exchange with projects in Timmins, Ontario, Marathon, Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Timmins Ontario project includes 4 properties: Guibord, Harker, Holloway and Marriott in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario with a focus on gold.

In Argentina, Plato owns a 95% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. (“WMSA”), an Argentina incorporated company that holds a number of contiguous mineral rights totalling 9,672 hectares with potential for gold and silver.

The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of approximately 5,146 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon Ontario with the primary target being niobium.

The Pic River Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project consists of 2,247 hectares in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, near Marathon Ontario of which 19 claims are contiguous to the western boundary of Generation Mining’s Marathon PGM project and is located on strike to Generation Mining’s Sally deposit.

