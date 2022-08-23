Acerus Announces Resignation of CFO Effective November 20, 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the “Company” or “Acerus”) (TSX:ASP; OTCQB:ASPCF) today announced that Robert Motz has informed the Company of his decision to resign as Chief Financial Officer effective November 20, 2022.



Acerus has begun a process to search for a new CFO and will provide an update at a future date.

“I would like to thank Bob for his contributions over the past four years,” said Edward Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acerus Pharmaceuticals. “He has been a key contributor to our success, and we wish him the very best in the next phase of his career.”

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

