GBT's Facial and Body Recognition Patent Application Received a Notice of Publication

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company") with GBT Tokenize Corp. ("GBT/Tokenize") received a notice of publication for its facial and body recognition non-provisional patent application. The Patent Application Publication number is 2022/0253628 and the publishing date is August 11, 2022. The invention describes systems and methods for learning, identifying and recognizing features of an image, such as a human face or body. The application includes techniques for locking and unlocking functions for smartphone screens or computers based on covered/uncovered facial and body recognition. The intellectual property covered by the application seeks to protect an advanced point detection and identification method to analyze images and videos, transforming the data into three-dimensional point figures. The techniques consist of a machine learning based, image's three-dimensional modeling to construct and identify an in-depth figure in real-time. The algorithms can build and learn features of a human face and body based on a complete or partial view where parts of the face or body are covered. The system is designed to monitor and predict bodily changes like weight gain and other changes, which can be a useful feature to identify persons of interest for security purposes. The intellectual property described in the patent is designed to alleviate to a great extent the disadvantages of known devices, systems, and methods by providing an AI-driven computer vision and analysis technology with the goal of providing a higher security level for electronics and mobile devices. The intellectual property may have additional uses within various domains, for example, detecting persons of interest in airports or crowded places. GBT plans to invest further R&D efforts in this intellectual property to research for potential applications within various domains, including electronic device security, law enforcement, and security applications.



"Security systems have significantly evolved in the past decade, particularly for mobile devices and computers. Our smartphones hold sensitive and personal information like passwords, medical information, account numbers, emails, photos, messages, and videos. Losing a mobile device can be worse, leading to identity theft or hacking into an email or social media accounts. Biometric security has become a standard to protect phones and computer data. We believe our technology will further expand this horizon through more secure digital identification. Our facial and body recognition patent application covers comprehensive AI algorithms with the goal of learning a human's features and identifying them with or without cover. It is our goal to continue researching this technology, combining it with our similar concepts to offer superior security and privacy capabilities for individuals and businesses" stated Danny Rittman, GBT's CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system or that it will be granted the patent (or prior provisional patent). In order to successfully implement this system, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.