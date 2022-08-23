Zai Lab Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management from Zai Lab will participate in the following investor conferences in September:



5th HKEX Biotech Summit 2022

Panel Discussion: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 3:10 p.m. HKT

Location: Hong Kong

Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 8:50 a.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum

Presentation: Friday, September 9, 2022, 11:00 a.m. HKT

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Meetings: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Location: New York

Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

Meetings: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Location: New York

Webcast links of the presentations will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. The archived replay will be viewable after the events for 90 days.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Lina Zhang

+86 136 8257 6943

lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media: Danielle Halstrom / Xiaoyu Chen

+1 (215) 280-3898 / +86 185 0015 5011

danielle.halstrom@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

Zai Lab Limited

Source: Zai Lab Limited