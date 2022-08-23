New York, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient-centric Healthcare App Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316180/?utm_source=GNW

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to disruption, challenges, limitations, and changes in each sector of every industry. The studied market was also impacted by the pandemic. The outbreak of COVID-19 showed a positive impact on the market, as lockdowns led to the lower availability of doctors in clinical settings.



Thus, patients were more inclined to use apps to manage their chronic conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic diseases. Moreover, there have been a large number of patient care apps, which were launched for COVID-19 management. Nationwide lockdowns resulted in providing healthcare services by the hospitals and clinics, which led to the rise in the use of patient-centric healthcare app that aims toward the management of diseases.



For instance, according to a research study by Haridimos Kondylakis et al., published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research December 2020, mobile apps were considered to be a valuable tool for health professionals, citizens, and decision-makers in facing critical challenges imposed by the pandemic such as reducing the burden on hospitals, tracking the symptoms and mental health of individuals, providing access to credible information, and discovering new predictors, leading to the high adoption of mobile health apps across the industry both from providers and consumers.



The major factors driving the market growth include the increased incidence of chronic disorders, such as cancers, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis, especially in the geriatric population. The treatment for chronic diseases requires continuous monitoring and evaluation of physiological changes for proper diagnosis and medication.



For instance,As per the IDF Diabetes Atlas Tenth edition 2021, in 2021 about 537 million adults are living with diabetes. The total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. The increasing number of diabetes patients drives them to demand more monitoring apps and drives the market



According to World Health Organization (WHO) data published in October 2021, between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% in 2050, and 80% of older people will be living in low- and middle-income countries. All countries face major challenges to ensure that their health and social systems are ready to make the most of this demographic shift. Thus, the healthcare apps come in the role of monitoring vital parameters. This is expected to drive the market. Thus, the growing elderly population, rise in government initiatives to maintain electronic health record systems, and increased demand for technology-based treatment to avoid medication errors are likely to drive the patient-centric healthcare app (PCHA) market over the forecast period.



The Phone-based Apps Sub-segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Patient-centric Healthcare App Market



The phone-based apps are expected to account for the largest revenue share in the overall patient-centric healthcare app market over the forecast period.



During the COVID-19 pandemic 2020, the maintenance of healthcare, well-being, and social connection was crucial for the elderly population. Many mobile health apps were launched after countries relaxed their telehealth regulations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobile health apps helped patients regarding their health condition and physicians in delivering the services on their premises. According to the research study published in June 2022 by Dina M. El-Sherif& Mohamed Abouzid, mobile applications played a very crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic in not only management but also in patients other than COVID-19. Additionally, in January 2021, in India, Dell Technologies, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Tata Trusts, develo ped a mobile application to manage non-communicable diseases at the government primary health centers (PHCs) across the country.



With the growing penetration of smartphone users globally and increasing demand for telehealth and mobile health services, the phone-based health application segment is expected to grow over the forecast period as companies offering telehealth services are launching their applications with all the benefits.



Some other advantages of phone-based health application includes an interactive and user-friendly interface, integrated solutions from consultation to payment, regular notification to keep the user updated, and also, depending upon the provider and function, phone-based healthcare applications can also be used without the internet and all these factors collectively expected to boost growth in the studied segment over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period.



North America is expected to dominate the overall patient-centric healthcare app (PCHA) market throughout the forecast period. The dominance is due to a huge target population base with chronic diseases, such as coronary heart diseases, atrial fibrillation, stroke, hypertension, and diabetes, in the region.



As per the American College of Cardiology Foundation 2021, deaths from hypertensive diseases and ischemic heart disease in the United States increased during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, leading to the increasing use of patient-centric health care app during the pandemic in the United States in the management of the disease.



The rising geriatric population and the high burden of chronic diseases in the country are expected to boost the market growth. For instance, Heart disease is the main cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September 2020. Around 805,000 Americans experience a heart attack each year. As the number of deaths due to heart diseases is increasing there is a continuous need for the proper monitoring of cardiac diseases and patient-centric healthcare apps fulfill the unmet needs hence it is expected to show growth over the forecast period. Additionally, According to the American Diabetes Federation 2019 report, an estimated 463 million adults live with diabetes worldwide, and the number is estimated to reach 700 million by 2045.



Furthermore, a rise in healthcare expenditure, health awareness, and a shift from clinical-centric treatment to patient-centric care boosts the market in the region. The growing adoption of technology by key healthcare providers in the region is expected to contribute to the significant share of the global market throughout the forecast period.



The patient-centric healthcare app market is moderately competitive. Some of the companies are expanding their market position while others are adopting various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, introducing new products, and upgrading the technologies, to maintain their market position. Some of the market players are Koninklijke Philips N V, Merck & Co. Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Bayer AG, and Siemens Healthineers AG.



