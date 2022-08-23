Envoy Technologies & Inspiration Fleet Boost Access to Electric Vehicles Nationwide

LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Technologies, Inc and Inspiration Fleet, the world’s first EV-only fleet management company (eFMC), have partnered to accelerate the national expansion of Envoy’s electric-only car sharing service. Inspiration provides a variety of electric vehicles, including all Tesla models, Porsche Taycan, Mercedes EQS, Polestar 2, and Chevy Bolts with additional vehicles to be added as demand requires.



Envoy is a community-based electric car sharing service and platform that offers electric vehicles as an exclusive amenity to apartments, hotels and workplaces. Envoy electric vehicles are conveniently located at properties with dedicated parking spaces and EV charging stations and can be reserved through the Envoy Mobility car sharing app.

Envoy's proven track record with providing electric car share as an amenity to properties has driven its nationwide expansion. Envoy is a full turnkey solution providing education, support and access to e-mobility, especially at multifamily properties, a current hurdle of EV adoption, making it easy and affordable for properties to offer eco-friendly cars to residents and guests. With current high demand and a limited supply chain, the partnership with Inspiration will allow Envoy to launch cars at multiple properties across the U.S. on schedule.

Inspiration specializes in working with e-mobility pioneers like Envoy and is uniquely positioned to support this expansion. They partner with major auto manufacturers, charging networks and fleet service providers to finance, deliver and manage a seamless transition to all-electric fleets.

“Electric mobility will become the standard of living for residents and guests at multifamily properties in the very near future,” said Ori Sagie, CEO and co-founder of Envoy Technologies. “Our partnership with Inspiration allows us to continue to fulfill that demand with the latest and greatest EVs, even in a challenging supply environment.”

“Inspiration is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of EVs,” said Josh Green, CEO of Inspiration. “By offering on-demand access to EVs parked onsite, Envoy frees consumers from the need to own a vehicle or worry about charging infrastructure. We believe this will lead to greater awareness, experience and ultimately adoption of EVs.”

Since its inception in 2017, Envoy has deployed over 300 electric vehicles at more than 150 multifamily properties and office buildings and installed more than 150 charging stations. Envoy is available across the U.S. including California, Oregon, Washington, New York, Florida, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Nevada and Illinois.



About Envoy Technologies

Envoy Technologies, founded by Ori Sagie (CEO) and Aric Ohana (President) is a technology and mobility service company offering shared electric vehicles where people live, work and stay. More information is available at www.envoythere.com .

About Inspiration

Inspiration Fleet is the world's first EV-only Fleet Management Company (eFMC), built from the ground up to accelerate the electrification of transportation. The company is part of Inspiration Mobility, a sustainable infrastructure investment platform exclusively focused on the real assets that enable the EV transition. With a team of executives with deep experience across the electrification value chain, including fleet management, clean energy, auto finance, infrastructure and real estate, Inspiration delivers comprehensive solutions to deploy and scale electric fleets. Inspiration is backed by leading energy and infrastructure investors including ArcLight Capital Partners, Macquarie Asset Management, and Ferrovial. More information is available at www.inspirationmobility.com.

