AirSculpt® Technologies Launches Next Gen Cellulite Removal Technology, AirSculpt® Smooth 

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and national provider of body contouring procedures, now offers clients state of the art cellulite removal with AirSculpt® Smooth, a single, FDA-cleared, minimally invasive one-time procedure in conjunction with a standard AirSculpt procedure. AirSculpt Smooth results offer complete removal of stubborn cellulite dimples. Just like the brand’s patented AirSculpt procedure, AirSculpt Smooth does not use any needles, scalpels or stitches – all while the client is awake, so they can plan to return to their everyday routines in 24-48 hours.



“Many clients come to us wanting a solution for bothersome cellulite and we’ve been focused on evaluating the latest technology to identify a safe and effective solution which we’ve found in Revelle Aesthetics’ Aveli™ device,” said Dr. Aaron Rollins, founder and CEO of AirSculpt Technologies. “AirSculpt Smooth gives our clients the answer they’ve been seeking with complete removal of cellulite dimples and nearly immediate results that improve weekly over three months working in synergy with AirSculpt's fat removal technology.”

When combined with the brand’s patented AirSculpt procedure which provides permanent elimination of stubborn body fat, the new AirSculpt Smooth cellulite removal procedure gives clients an additional level of choice and control over their body contouring experience.

Over 30,000 AirSculpt cases have been performed in AirSculpt Technologies’ premium locations throughout the U.S. For additional information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 20 centers, visit www.elitebodysculpture.com.

