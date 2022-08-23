Medaro Mining Sampled up to 2.58% Lithium Oxide and Provides Drill Program Update on Lac La Motte Lithium Property in Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), a multi-faceted venture aimed at developing innovative spodumene processing technology concurrent with its lithium focused exploration in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has received results of cut surface samples from exploration fieldwork program (the “Program”) on its Lac La Motte Lithium Property (the “Property”) located in Val D’Or, Quebec, Canada. The work was completed during the months of May-June 2022 and included prospecting, mapping and sampling of known lithium showings and other areas on the Property. The scope of work was to confirm the historical lithium occurrences and drill holes documented for this area, and to find targets for the current exploratory drill program.



Assay Highlights

The prospecting and sampling were mainly focussed along a roughly 500 m long pegmatite trends partially exposed at surface with widths in the range of 0.5 to 2 meters.

The surface samples result from the main La Motte showing indicate lithium oxide (Li2O) values in the range of less than 0.02% Li 2 O to 2.58% Li 2 O (Figure 1 and Table 1).

Figure 1: Highlights of surface samples locations and assays

Lac La Motte 2022 Drill Program Update

Medaro has contracted Forage Hebert Inc. (Herbert) to drill a series of NQ size diamond drill holes on lithium targets and showings on the Property. The contract is for a minimum of 1,000 meters to a maximum of 3,000 meters (see news release June 13, 2022). To date a total of 17 NQ size core drill holes have been completed on the Property with a cumulative drilling of 2,408 meters. The focus of the drill program is a 500 m long pegmatite trend partially exposed at surface with widths in the range of 0.5 to 2 meters. Several drill holes in the current work program intercepted lithium pegmatite zones.

A core shack located about 40 kilometers from the Property is used for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. The drill core is being logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. The drill core samples are being shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ontario, results are pending and will be announced once received.

Table 1: Surface samples details

Analyte Symbol Location NAD 1983 Zone 17











Li Li2O Unit Symbol % % Detection Limit 0.01 Analysis Method FUS-Na2O2 FUS-Na2O3 1160501 U 717943m E 5362622m N < 0.01 ND 1160502 U 717944 5362647 < 0.01 ND 1160503 U 717943 5362661 < 0.01 ND 1160504 U 717895 5362653 < 0.01 ND 1160505 U 717889 5362665 0.01 0.02 1160506 U 717888 5362663 < 0.01 ND 1160507 U 717846 5362715 0.02 0.04 1160508 U 720516 5362271 0.25 0.54 1160509 U 720513 5362278 0.61 1.31 1160510 U 720512 5362278 1.2 2.58 1160511 U 720517 5362278 1.04 2.24 1160512 U 720398 5362218 < 0.01 ND 1160513 U 720655 5361932 0.02 0.04 1160514 U 720650 5361947 1.17 2.52 1160515 U 717887 5362619 0.01 0.02 1160516 U 717894 5362658 < 0.01 ND 1160517 U 717888 5362656 < 0.01 ND 1160518 U 717853 5362727 < 0.01 ND 1160519 U 720578 5362210 < 0.01 ND 1160520 U 720579 5362207 < 0.01 ND 1160521 U 720581 5362205 0.29 0.62 1160522 U 720579 5362207 0.78 1.68 1160523 U 720581 5362205 0.41 0.88

*ND – Not Detected

Surface Sampling and Analytical Procedure

Each surface sample from this work represents about 30cm long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cut in bedrock. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories (“ACTLABS”), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 – Peroxide Fusion – ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure.

Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Lac La Motte Lithium Property

The Lac La Motte Property is located in the prolific mining area of Abitibi, Quebec, 40 kilometers Northwest of the city of Val-d’Or. There are several active lithium prospects/mines located approximately 5 km to 20 km from the Property. These projects / prospects are at various stages of exploration and development of which Mine Quebec Lithium is the most advanced project followed by Authier lithium project. Historical Diamond Drilling in the 1950s’ on the Property has yielded results of over 1% lithium oxide in drill holes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael R. Mulberry

CEO and Director

About Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY)

Medaro Mining is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, which holds options on the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Cyr South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec and the Yurchison uranium property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies joint venture. Find out more at: https://medaromining.com/.

For detailed information, investors are invited to review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Email: info@medaromining.com

Phone: 604-800-0203

Web: https://medaromining.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements respecting the Agreement, the cash payments, the issuance of shares, the exploration expenditure, and the Bonus are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc3be5b2-2a9e-46a0-a95a-87c165a6afc4



