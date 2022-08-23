Sectigo Named a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Identity, 2022

ROSELAND, NJ, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced it has been included by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2022.[1]

Each year, Gartner creates more than 100 Hype Cycles across various domains to help clients track the maturity and future potential of innovations.[2] The Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2022, is a new Gartner Hype Cycle, which focuses on “technologies that enable secure and trusted digital interactions among people, machines and assets, based on a digital representation of people’s and machines’ physical (real world) and virtual (electronic) identities,” according to the report published on July 25.

Senior Director Analyst Michael Kelley writes: “IoT solutions promise to unlock new opportunities to optimize processes or tap into new revenue streams. Industrial IoT (IIot) drives disruption through better automation and optimization in manufacturing. However, these connected devices bridge cyber and physical worlds, and open up new threat vectors. Sound IoT security coupled with strong identity in IoT devices requires strong IoT authentication, with the goal of mitigating and minimizing cyberattacks and/or other issues and vulnerabilities.”

Kelley continued stating from the Gartner report: “Spend on IoT across key industries reached over $213 billion in 2021, and IoT devices are forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% between 2021 and 2025. These investments will drive attention and spend on IoT authentication methods.”

Sectigo’s CSO & CISO Advisor and former Gartner VP Analyst David Mahdi said: “We are thrilled to be recognized in this Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2022. Sectigo is innovating leading identity-first security solutions to help enterprises of all sizes establish digital trust for the massive amounts of both human and machine identities accessing workplace data today.”

Mahdi continued: “In today’s enterprises, a lot of time and resources are spent on authenticating human identities, but equally important are the IoT devices and software (aka machines and machine identities) that are critical conduits into the digital world, and they need identities, too. Sectigo is committed to innovating universal identity management products to help enterprises establish and maintain digital trust to securely transact business.”

Read the Hype Cycle report.

Sectigo is also a Platinum Exhibitor at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2022, which takes place Aug. 22 to 24 in Las Vegas, Nev.

About the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit

The Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2022 brings together a community of trailblazers, thought leaders and industry experts pushing the bounds of IAM. Gartner analysts present advice and insights for IAM leaders to deliver robust and agile authentication and authorization to their organizations using the latest technologies.

