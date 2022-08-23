Neocis’ Imageless YomiPlan Go Workflow Launches Commercially

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis ®, manufacturer of Yomi ® and the global leader in robot-assisted dental implant surgery, announced today that YomiPlan Go ™, the newest robotic workflow enabled by the Yomi system, is now available to all customers.

Yomi is dentistry’s first and only robotic surgical system, which assists clinicians during all phases of implant placement via interactive digital planning within the YomiPlan™ software suite and robotic guidance of surgical instrumentation.

Go, the latest software mode in the expanding YomiPlan suite, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June following a successful clinical study–Neocis’ 13th FDA clearance to date.

This new workflow does not require a CT scan or virtual treatment planning, which allows clinical teams to streamline preoperative processes and get into surgery more quickly.* Instead, doctors can set the location and angulation of an implant intraoperatively using their drill tip. In short, Go offers the speed and flexibility of freehand surgery with the added precision and control of robotic guidance. Below are a few key features and benefits:

Yomi’s robotic arm helps the clinician maintain the position and angulation they have set for an osteotomy. This precision allows for reproducible results as one moves through their drill sequence.

Go uses basic implant and drill bit specifications entered by the clinical team to automatically determine osteotomy depth and prevent overdrilling. An intuitive depth offset tool can also be used for accommodating gingival thickness or subcrestal implant placement.

As with other YomiPlan modes, users can easily parallelize multiple implants, which contributes to more straightforward prosthesis creation and placement.



This commercial market launch comes after a thorough limited market release (LMR), during which select robotic practices used the Go workflow to perform both partially and fully edentulous cases. LMRs are an integral part of Neocis’ product strategy as they give clinicians early access to innovative solutions as well as an opportunity to share valuable clinical and technical insights with Neocis and their peers.

Dr. Guillermo Chacon, a participant in this LMR and 2021 Yomi Gold Doctor of Excellence, had high praise for this new workflow. "With YomiPlan Go, there's no bouncing around as you drill up in sequence in fresh molar extraction sites, which can happen when placing implants freehand,” said Chacon, an oral surgeon with offices in the Tacoma area. “This allows you to achieve a more reproducible position without sacrificing time."

“I believe efficiency is the single biggest benefit of YomiPlan Go,” said Southern California-based oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Donald Nikchevich, a 2021 Yomi Diamond Doctor of Excellence. “This new workflow will allow us to get patients in and out in a shorter amount of time and provide a smoother in-office experience. I see myself routinely using Go for immediate implant cases. Because this mode doesn’t require imaging after extraction, I don’t have to keep the patient waiting. I can jump in and begin robot-guided surgery right away.”

“YomiPlan Go is a huge step surgically–a quick and easy robotic workflow,” said Dr. Uday Reebye, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon practicing in North Carolina. “The reproducibility gives me consistency I just can’t get with a freehand approach, and the time savings of going straight to surgery is better for me and for the patient.”

With three distinct software modes to choose from, the YomiPlan suite gives clinical teams the flexibility to choose a robotic workflow that aligns with their preferred clinical approach as well as the particulars of a given case. To learn more about the Yomi system and the various planning and operative workflows it enables, visit neocis.com.

About Yomi

Yomi is a computerized robotic navigational system intended to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and provides robotic navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. Yomi is intended for use in partially edentulous and fully edentulous adult patients who qualify for dental implants.

Since 2016, Yomi has been helping clinicians around the country plan and place dental implants with a high level of precision and efficiency, so they can operate with confidence, expand their implant practice, and deliver an excellent patient experience. The platform has assisted in the placement of more than 13,000 implants. Visit neocis.com to learn more about Yomi or schedule a hands-on demo.

About Neocis

Neocis is transforming dental surgery with advanced robotics. The company collaborates closely with leading clinicians to develop innovative technologies that help advance patient care and improve quality of life. Based in Miami, Neocis is venture-backed with funding from DFJ Growth, Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners, Vivo Capital, Section 32, and surgical robotics pioneer Fred Moll. For more information, visit neocis.com .

*Neocis recommends a preoperative CT scan as a standard of care for consultation and diagnosis. No imaging is required by YomiPlan Go software for preoperative planning or intraoperative guidance.